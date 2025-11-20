Achraf Hakimi's mother graced the red carpet as her son won the 2025 CAF Player of the Year Award

The Moroccan international claimed the coveted prize at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Rabat on Wednesday night

He arrived at the event alongside his family members, as his rumoured girlfriend and ex-wife were left out

New king of African football, Achraf Hakimi, gave his beloved mother a red carpet treatment at the 2025 CAF Awards ceremony.

The Moroccan international claimed the best player award, ahead of Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

The 27-year-old won the prestigious prize after helping club side Paris St-Germain to the French title and a maiden Champions League trophy.

Achraf Hakimi attended the 2025 CAF Awards ceremony in the company of his mother and brother. Photo: ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT.

Having missed out on the top spot in 2023 and 2024, Hakimi became the first Moroccan to win the award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

His compatriot Ghizlane Chebbak won the women's prize, surprisingly seeing off Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Atlas Lionesses team-mate Sanaa Mssoudy.

The winners are voted for by a panel of experts, which includes members of Caf's technical committee plus African media professionals, players and coaches.

Hakimi arrived at the event in the company of his beloved mother, Saida, who practically stole the show on the red carpet.

She instantly lit up the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) with her presence, proudly, as her son won the ultimate prize on the night.

A photo capturing the player's mom on the red carpet has since gone viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

Uchir Philip Sughnen said:

"The study of wisdom is called Hakimology."

Jack Jack added:

"He might register that award in his mother's name."

Idris Garba wrote:

"Hakimi's theory states that " All your money should be in your mother's account."

Ambrose Onyebuchi joked:

"That woman should be awarded Professorship in child management. The brain behind Hakimi theories."

Pascal Patrique

"He taught a lot of men all over the world how to safeguard their banking accounts."

Who is Achraf Hakimi's girlfriend?

Achraf Hakimi sparked dating rumours with Dutch fashion model Imaan Hammam in July 2025 after he was spotted on a casual stroll around New York just days before the Club World Cup final, per Tribuna.

Achraf Hakimi has won the 2025 CAF Player of the Year Award ahead of Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen. Photo: ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT.

Although their recent outing left fans buzzing, neither Hakimi nor Hammam confirmed any romance, leaving room for the possibility that it was just two friends enjoying a walk in the city.

Is Achraf Hakimi married?

Hakimi was previously married to Spanish-Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk from February 2020 until their separation in March 2023.

After the player was indicted for assault in France, Abouk filed for divorce, and the player confirmed the split, even though they have two children together, Amin and Naim.

Nnadozie makes history

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third successive time.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper beat Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini to create history on the night.

