A former football star has been declared dead after his body was found in a forest

The body of the deceased was located through a mobile tracking device in Lido Adriano, near Ravenna in Italy

The 38-year-old, who enjoyed an 11-year professional career, has been mourned by his former clubs in emotional tributes

A former Italian star has been discovered dead in a mysterious manner after disappearing for hours.

The former defender was discovered in a thick forest following investigations by the police and have begun probing his tragic death.

A former Italian player, Christian Jidayi dies hours after getting lost in a forest.

Police find Jidayi's body

The dead player has been identified as Christian Jidayi, a professional football player who plied his trade in Italy for 11 years.

The 38-year-old had a short spell with Serie A team Novara during the 2011/12 season. The defender also featured for Cesena, Pro Patria, and Forli.

The defender began his footballing career with Cesena U19 side in 2005, maintaining the position as a right-back and scoring a total of 10 goals.

Jidayi broke into the senior team and made five appearances for Cesena in the 2007/08 Serie B campaign, making one appearance for Novara in the 2009/10 Coppa Italia.

According to Mirror, the Italian minnows earned promotion to Serie A in the 2011/12 season with Jidayi in the squad.

However, he did not make a single appearance during the campaign as the club were relegated after finishing second from bottom.

The Italian star retired in 2017 and transitioned into coaching, where he served as an assistant manager of San Marino Calcio for two seasons, while handling one match as the head coach in 2019.

After a successful football career, Jidayi joined the Police Force in Ravenna. He passed his exam that officially confirmed his position with the Provincial Police of Ravenna last July, per Sun.

Police find the missing body of Christian Jidayi in the forest.

Cause of death as clubs pay tribute

Christian Jidayi was reportedly missing after failing to show up for work on Tuesday, February 17, which prompted his colleagues to reach out to his family.

The Police later found his body in a pine forest in Lido Adriano, near Ravenna, later in the night.

His location was discovered through mobile tracking, as the authorities are yet to disclose the cause of his death.

Folri FC and Cesena FC have both paid their final respect to the Italian defender turned Police officer.

Folri wrote:

“We send out heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this time of great grief.”

Cesena added:

“Cesena FC extends its deepest condolences to the Jidayi family on the passing of Christian, who grew up in the Cavalluccio youth academy and made his Serie B debut with the club in the 2007/2008 season.

“At this time of profound sadness, Cesena FC wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the entire Jidayi family.”

