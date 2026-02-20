Husband, whose wife tortured their housemaid, has spoken out after the woman’s arrest, citing repeated warnings over her treatment of the teenage maid

Police have arrested the suspect after school officials noticed injuries, and the victim disclosed alleged hot iron burns

He also drew attention to prior household tensions, with former house helpers reportedly leaving over similar incidents

Mr. Clement Edeh, whose wife went viral on social media for brutalising house help with a hot iron in Anambra state, has expressed rage over his wife's action.

He said that she had repeatedly maltreated the house girl, despite his warnings that she should stop such behaviour towards the maid.

He said that he even threatened to send her wife packing if she repeated such action, which, according to him, brings his family a bad name.

The Anambra State Police Command recently arrested a 29-year-old woman, Mrs. Edeh Osinachi, over the alleged physical abuse of a 17-year-old girl in Awka, the capital city of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspect was formally handed over to the police by officials of the Ministry of Education as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the welfare and security of students and pupils across the state.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that officials of the victim’s school noticed visible injuries on her body during a teaching session, and immediately expressed concerns and began asking her questions, leading to disclosure by the girl that the injuries were inflicted by her guardian, who she serves as a house girl, because she used her phone without permission.

The police spokesperson said the victim recounted how her madam became enraged after discovering that she had made calls with her phone without her permission, and consequently subjected her to physical punishment by scalding her body parts with a hot pressing iron.

SP Ikenga further revealed that during interrogation by officers of the Anambra State Police Command, the suspect confessed to the act, while investigations into the matter are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

How the domestic tension escalated - Husband

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, February 19, in Awka, Mr. Edeh said that he had repeatedly warned his wife to be wary of how she treats her househelps in order not to put herself and the family into trouble.

According to him,

"One major problem my wife has is that she hardly holds her anger. She flames up at every little provocation. The very day the trouble started, I was at home. The trouble started while I was still at home."

"I made efforts to pacify my wife, because I scolded the maid verbally, and warned her to stay away from her madam's mobile phone. I also begged my wife to forgive her. These are efforts I made before I left for work."

"When I returned from work, I noticed some injuries on her body. When I asked, she told me what happened, and I told my wife that she must send that househelp back home, because I won't allow her to bring serious trouble to my household through her actions."

"I was at my place of work last week when I got calls that the police arrested my wife in connection with that issue. That was what I've been avoiding. We had three housekeepers before now. Two left on their own because of this kind of issue. This one that is helping her run errands, she wouldn't let her be."

Clement Edeh further said that he had repeatedly reported such excesses to his wife's family in their village, but that the family failed to call their daughter to order.

"If not for my little children, I would have sent her back to her father's house before she puts me into greater problems," he concluded.

