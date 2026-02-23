Turkish pundit Serdar Ali Çelikler has compared Victor Osimhen’s impact at Galatasaray to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Galatasaray’s results have dipped in matches Osimhen missed this 2025/26 season, underlining his importance

Thierry Henry has named Osimhen among the best strikers in the world alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

Victor Osimhen has been likened to two of football’s greatest names after a Turkish pundit claimed Galatasaray now depend on him the same way Cristiano Ronaldo once carried Real Madrid and Lionel Messi defined Barcelona.

The comparison was made by Turkish pundit Serdar Ali Çelikler, who believes the Super Eagles forward has become the main man around whom Galatasaray’s attack turns.

Victor Osimhen's impact at Galatasaray has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen joined the Istanbul giants permanently in the summer of 2025 after a successful loan spell that delivered a domestic double.

The 27-year-old forward’s €75 million release clause was triggered following that campaign, underlining how central he had become to their plans.

This season has reinforced that view. Osimhen has missed 14 matches due to fitness issues and international duty. In those games, Galatasaray managed only nine wins, five of them in the Süper Lig.

The Turkish champions' struggles were clear in recent weeks, drawing 1-1 with Gaziantep FK and losing 2-0 to Konyaspor without their leading striker.

Osimhen compared to Ronaldo and Messi

Çelikler used strong words to describe the impact of Osimhen’s absence. Speaking on the Neo Spor YouTube channel via habersarikirmizi.com, the Turkish pundit said:

Victor Osimhen has scored 15 goals and created five assists in 23 appearances for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

"Without Osimhen, Galatasaray is missing 50%. It's like the Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid effect from back in the day.

"If Ronaldo wasn't there, Real Madrid was missing 50%. If Messi wasn't there, Barcelona was missing 50%. Now, Osimhen has created this effect."

Çelikler’s argument is rooted in both numbers and presence as Osimhen does more than score.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner’s movement stretches defences, his physicality creates space for others, and his work rate sets the tone for the team’s pressing, with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry saying the Nigerian is among the top three strikers in the world currently.

Osimhen’s numbers back up the claim

In 23 appearances across all competitions this 2025/26 season, Osimhen has recorded 15 goals and five assists, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Last season, the 27-year-old was the driving force behind a domestic double for the Yellow and Red.

Osimhen speaks on future at Galatasaray

