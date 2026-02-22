Thierry Henry has urged Barcelona to sign a proven No. 9 this summer, naming Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland as ideal targets

The former Arsenal captain criticised Barcelona’s current attacking options, saying missed chances, even with wingers like Lamine Yamal, are costing the team crucial matches this season.

Following recent defeats to Atletico Madrid and Girona, Henry insists Barcelona must invest heavily in a top-class striker if they want to compete for major honours again

According to Henry, Barcelona's biggest problem this season has been their attack, as the club has failed to convert many chances.

Thierry Henry wants Barcelona to sign a proven goal scorer like Victor Osimhen in the summer. Photo by OZAN KOSE/David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Henry suggests Osimhen, Kane, or Haaland signing

The former Arsenal captain believes Barcelona's current strikers, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, have been guilty of missing several chances this season and have not utilised the potency of their star wingers like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

He said via Spanish outlet Diario Sport, and as seen on Tribuna, "Barcelona needs a true number 9. A top-level striker. I'm talking about formidable goal scorers like Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland, or Harry Kane. Proven finishers, not prospects.

"When you have a talent like Lamine Yamal, who makes passes like that, you have to score. It's simple.

"At this level, one chance is enough. I've seen matches where too many chances were wasted. At Barcelona, ​​that can't happen.

"That's what makes the difference between being competitive and being a champion."

Thierry Henry urges Barcelona to sign Victor Osimhen. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona tipped to spend big in summer

Hansi Flick’s side has recently suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Atletico Madrid and Girona.

Despite being confident before the Copa Del Rey first-leg semi-final, Barcelona will need a miracle to progress to the final against Ademola Lookman’s Atletico Madrid, and have surrendered their spot at the top of La Liga to Real Madrid.

Recall that Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final, when Lookman scored a goal and provided an assist at Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium. Afterwards, Barcelona suffered a 2-1 loss to Girona in midweek.

Following a string of poor results, Barcelona have now been tipped to spend big on a striker in the summer if finances allow, and Henry is in no doubt that the club needs a top-class striker.

