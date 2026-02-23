Reports from Turkey claim Victor Osimhen has not received two months of salary at Galatasaray

Galatasaray has won only six of 13 matches without Osimhen this season, highlighting his impact on the team

The Nigerian striker’s €75 million transfer and €15 million annual salary make him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history

Victor Osimhen may be facing off-field issues at Galatasaray, as reports claim the Super Eagles star has not received two months of his salary.

The Super Eagles striker, who joined the Turkish champions permanently last summer from Napoli for a record €75 million, commands an annual salary of €15 million, plus bonuses and image rights.

While Galatasaray has attributed his absence in the 2-0 defeat at Konyaspor to knee pain on Saturday February 21, speculation on social media points to unpaid salaries as a potential reason, Turkiye Today reports.

Turkish journalist Yilmaz Dirim reported that Osimhen had refused to play over delayed payments, though club executives deny these claims.

Galatasaray cites injury for Osimhen’s absence

Osimhen’s knee reportedly flared up after a 5-2 Champions League win over Juventus, and Galatasaray said the decision to leave him out was a medical precaution.

Head coach Okan Buruk explained the reason the Nigerian forward was left out of the club’s weekend defeat.

"We had played him before with similar pain, but when he said the pain was more severe today, we did not take the risk."

Despite this official explanation, social media chatter suggested the squad had not been paid for up to three months, raising questions about morale and dressing room stability.

Galatasaray executives, speaking to Turkish daily Sabah, denied the allegations and emphasised that player performance or availability was not affected by financial issues.

Osimhen’s impact on Galatasaray’s performance

Osimhen’s absence has consistently been felt on the pitch.

Excluding national team duty, Galatasaray played 13 games without him this season, winning only six.

Matches without the 2023 African Ballon d’Or winner have often coincided with underwhelming performances, most recently seen in the Konyaspor defeat.

The Nigerian striker has been pivotal to Galatasaray since his loan spell, scoring 37 goals and providing 8 assists in 41 matches.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 27-year-old forward’s permanent move last summer for €75 million made him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history.

With a contract running until 2029, Osimhen’s presence is central to Galatasaray’s strategy and attacking output.

Osimhen earns €15 million annually, along with a €1 million loyalty bonus and €5 million in image rights payments.

The scale of the Nigerian forward’s contract underlines the importance of keeping him satisfied both on and off the pitch.

While Galatasaray insists there are no financial issues affecting the squad, the persistent speculation about unpaid salaries adds pressure to an Istanbul side striving for domestic and European success.

Osimhen considers future at Galatasaray

