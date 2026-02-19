Wolverhampton Wanderers held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday, February 18

The Gunner threw away a two-goal advantage in the second half to remain at the summit of the Premier League with five points

A supercomputer has projected the most likely winner of the 2025/26 EPL as Manchester City continues to suffocate Arsenal

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead in the second half as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a 2-2 draw in stoppage time at Molineux Stadium.

Substitute Tom Edozie equalised for Wolves in the stoppage time as the Gunners blew the title race wide with the result on Wednesday, February 18.

Arsenal drop two points against Wolves in the Premier League to open the title chase for Manchester City. Photo by: Jacob King/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal drop two points vs Wolves

In the fifth minute, England international Bukayo Saka scored the opener through a header after connecting with Declan Rice's cross.

The 25-year-old ended a 15-game goal drought in all competitions after signing a fresh five-year deal at the Emirates.

The Gunners dominated the first half of the encounter before increasing the goal tally to two in the 56th minute through Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie.

Five minutes later, Spanish winger Hugo Bueno pulled one back with a stunning curler to put Arsenal under pressure.

The home side pushed at the end and when Gabriel got in the way as David Raya tried to clear a cross, 19-year-old Edozie, on for his senior debut as a substitute, slammed in a shot that struck Riccardo Calafiori and went in off the post, per Sky Sport.

Arteta reacts to draw vs Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment over the result against Wolverhampton Wanderers during the midweek.

According to BBC, the Spanish coach revealed that his side did not perform well in the away match.

The former assistant coach of Manchester City said the squad has not been consistent in the second half of the season. He said:

"When you don't perform you can get punished, and we got punished. We have to accept the hits because that can happen when you are on top.

"There are certain basics we have to do and we did them so poorly, one after the other. And then you have no dominance, no control in the game."

Mikel Arteta manager during the 205/26 Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal, in Molineux. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Opta supercomputer has made a major adjustment in it's projection following Arsenal's draw against Wolves.

The North London club’s probability of lifting the trophy now stands at 79.69%, down from previous highs of 85.8% and 90.14%. In contrast, City’s chances have climbed steadily to 17.26%.

The Gunners will face Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton, Everton and Bournemouth in their next five matches.

Guardiola speaks on Arsenal PL title chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has openly praised Arsenal’s outstanding form this season, describing Mikel Arteta’s side as “the best team right now in the world.”

Guardiola singled out the Gunners’ balance between defensive solidity and attacking sharpness as a key factor in their success.

Source: Legit.ng