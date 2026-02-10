Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after his team’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after his team played a frustrating 2-2 draw against Leeds United on February 10, 2026.

The Blues squandered a two-goal lead to settle for a point at Stamford Bridge, failing to beat the newly-promoted side over two legs this season.

João Pedro put Chelsea ahead in the first half, and Cole Palmer doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the second half. Lukas Nmecha scored a penalty before Noah Okafor equalised for Leeds.

The Blues had their own errors to blame for squandering three points and settling for one point, which could have an impact on their top-four chances.

Chelsea also wasted multiple chances to win it. As noted by Sun Sport, Palmer missed a glorious winning chance in the closing minutes of the game, a miss Chelsea fans won't want to see again.

The Club World Cup champions remained in fifth place after Manchester United scored a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against West Ham in London.

Liam Rosenior reacts to Chelsea draw

Chelsea boss Rosenior was a bit disappointed with how his team settled for only a point, despite dominating the match and having it in their grasp.

“Six minutes. Six minutes of switching off. We were in complete control of the game. I don’t want to talk about the football,” he said, as quoted by NBC Sports.

“If we want to improve and get to where I think we can be, we have to just make sure we are switched on for 90 minutes. It is as simple as that.”

The 41-year-old admitted that he was devastated because his team’s play was excellent, but did not come out with all three points because they gifted their opponents the points.

“Devastated because some of the football we played was excellent, and we should come away with three points. And now we haven’t because of two moments in the game we haven’t taken care of, and we give Leeds a point, we gift them a point,” he added.

On the handball in the buildup to Leeds United’s equaliser, he admitted that he hasn't watched the clip again to judge, but if there was contact with the hand, it should be disallowed.

Rosenior’s four-game winning-streak start to life as Chelsea manager snapped, but more importantly, Chelsea failed to capitalise on Man Utd’s slip.

Chelsea will travel to Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round tie on Friday before hosting Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League eight days later.

