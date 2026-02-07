Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after Cole Palmer set a new Premier League record for Chelsea

Cole Palmer scored a first-half hat-trick for Chelsea during the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

The English winger surpassed legends in Chelsea’s history with the most Premier League hat-tricks for the club

Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after Cole Palmer set a new record for Chelsea during their 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Palmer scored three first-half goals, two from the penalty spot and the other off Marc Cucurella’s assist to give Chelsea a 3-1 win, with Tolu Arokodare getting one back for Wolves.

Cole Palmer sets two Chelsea records after his hat-trick vs Wolves. Photo by Chelsea Football Club.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues kept up the pressure on Manchester United for a top-four finish, while Wolves’ chances of avoiding relegation took a further blow.

Palmer sets new Chelsea record

According to ESPN, Palmer’s treble was his fourth in the Premier League hat-trick, making him the player with the most for the London club.

The former Manchester City star surpassed legends Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, all of whom scored three each for Chelsea.

Palmer also became the first player in Premier League history to score three first-half hat-tricks, having netted four goals each against Brighton and Everton. His other treble came against Manchester United.

The England international also holds the record for the top-three fastest hat-tricks in Chelsea’s history, 38 minutes against Wolves, 31 minutes against Brighton and 29 minutes against Everton.

The £42.5 million signing from Manchester City also surpassed the 50-goal mark for Chelsea, with 51 goals and 31 assists in 114 games in all competitions.

Palmer also moved up to eighth on Chelsea’s all-time top scorers in the Premier League with 44 goals, surpassing legendary captain John Terry, who had 41 goals.

Rosenior reacts to Palmer’s performance

Head coach Liam Rosenior took Palmer off for Alejandro Garnacho in the 61st minute and was delighted with the attacker’s one-hour contribution.

“He’s a fantastic player. I think he gets the goals because it was an outstanding team performance in the first half,” he said as quoted by NBC Sports.

“Some of our combination play, how we overloaded the middle of the pitch, it created those moments for him, and because he is such a world-class player, he takes those moments.”

Palmer has struggled with a groin injury this season, and the Englishman is gradually easing him back and is confident that the player will be back to his best soon.

Liam Rosenior praises Cole Palmer's performance against Wolves. Photo by Bradley Collyer.

Source: Getty Images

“I think some of his play, especially in the first half, our combination play in the middle of the pitch with Enzo, Moi, Andrey Santos and then Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro was very good,” he added.

Next for Chelsea is the visit of Leeds United to Stamford Bridge. The Blues lost the first leg 3-1 at Elland Road under Enzo Maresca.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted Arsenal to win the Premier League title as they move clear of Manchester City in the title race.

Chelsea has an 0.11% chance of winning the title and is on course to finish fourth on the table, ahead of the resurgent Manchester United.

Source: Legit.ng