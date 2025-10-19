Michael Nsien has renewed his interest in managing the Super Eagles after the team missed an automatic qualification for the World Cup

The American-born manager says he can bring structure and leadership to the Super Eagles

Currently, Eric Chelle is facing growing criticism and calls for him to be replaced despite backing from the NFF

Former LA Galaxy defender and current coach Michael Nsien has reignited talks about managing the Super Eagles, saying his blend of Nigerian heritage and international experience could restore balance to the former African champions.

Nsien, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Nigerian parents, has never hidden his ambition to coach the Nigerian national team.

The 44-year-old manager’s latest comments come amid growing frustration among fans calling for a change in leadership despite the Nigeria Football Federation’s recent show of confidence in current coach Eric Chelle.

Speaking to RG, Nsien revealed his deep connection to Nigeria and belief that the Super Eagles’ struggles are less about talent and more about structure and direction.

“With Nigeria, I imagine there will always be a connection because I’m a proud Nigerian descendant.

“I believe I could help provide what’s been missing in terms of strong leadership and structure. With my understanding of what Nigeria is and what it should be, I believe I could strike that balance.”

Nsien points out Nigeria’s major problem

Nsien believes that Nigeria’s football problems stem from inconsistent planning and the underutilisation of talent.

While acknowledging the Super Eagles’ rich footballing pool of talents, the American-born manager insists that organisation and long-term strategy are what separate great teams from struggling ones.

“We have the talents but it has been underperforming. When I look at the players and where they come from, I want to help build the standard from the ground floor,” he explained.

Nsien, who has held roles within the U.S. youth setup, has built a reputation for discipline and player development.

His approach to football management focuses on system building, something he says the Super Eagles have lacked in recent years.

“I know where we are at in Nigerian football, and I know the gap that exists. I can bridge that gap and help us reach the level that we should be at in world football.”

Pressure mounts on Eric Chelle despite NFF backing

While the Nigeria Football Federation has publicly backed Eric Chelle to continue as head coach, supporters are not too convinced he is the right man to lead the Super Eagles.

Criticism has grown since the Super Eagles’ inconsistent performances during the qualifiers, with many questioning Chelle’s tactics and player selections.

Nigeria recently secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup play-offs, where they will face Gabon before a potential showdown against either DR Congo or Cameroon, The Standard reports.

Despite that progress, calls for a managerial change continue to echo across social media and fan platforms.

now, Chelle remains in charge, with his contract set to run through the Africa Cup of Nations.

NFF backs Chelle to secure World Cup ticket

The Franco-Malian tactician was appointed in January and tasked with securing Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the country's failure to reach the 2022 edition in Qatar.

