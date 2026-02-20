Eric Chelle is attracting strong interest from Angola despite having one year left on his Super Eagles contract

The Nigeria Football Federation could demand compensation if Chelle terminates his deal early

A legal dispute may emerge involving Chelle’s former agent over how the Angolan offer was secured

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle could be heading for a complicated legal showdown if he decides to leave Nigeria following a fresh and improved offer from Angola.

Reports indicate that the Angolan Football Federation has tabled a lucrative proposal for the Franco-Malian manager, even though he still has one year remaining on his current contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Eric Chelle will be up for a legal battle if he goes ahead to quit the Super Eagles job in the wake of a fresh new offer from Angola.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle signed a two-year deal with Nigeria on January 7, 2025, after being appointed to rebuild the national team following a disappointing period.

In a short space of time, the 48-year-old coach has reshaped the Super Eagles into a more aggressive team, introducing a high-pressing system that yielded positive results on the continental stage.

Chelle’s methods paid off at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria finished third and ended the tournament as one of the highest-scoring teams.

The Super Eagles also impressed with their disciplined defensive structure in the knockout rounds, further enhancing Chelle’s reputation across Africa.

Chelle signs with new agency amid NFF talks

Despite Chelle’s growing profile, negotiations over a contract extension have not progressed smoothly, and his future with the Super Eagles remains unclear, Flashscore reports.

Chelle is said to have been widely impressed by the latest offer from Angola, even though he still has a year to run on his current Super Eagles deal.

Source: Getty Images

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has previously praised the coach’s impact but insisted that formal renewal talks would only begin in the final six months of his current contract.

However, discussions have reportedly stalled after Chelle switched to a new management agency just three days ago, and is now reportedly demanding a $130,000 monthly salary.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the 48-year-old manager recently ended his relationship with agent Abraham Sidibe, who played a key role in facilitating his appointment as Super Eagles coach.

The change in representation has added further uncertainty to his future, especially as interest from Angola has intensified, Africa Top Sports reports.

Before Angola’s renewed approach, Tunisia had been linked with Chelle, although they eventually resolved their managerial situation internally.

Angola, however, are believed to be determined to secure his services and have now returned with a significantly improved financial package that has caught the coach’s attention.

Chelle risks legal war as exit plans emerge

Chelle’s possible departure is complicated by potential legal consequences.

According to French journalist Romain Molina, Chelle’s former agent is prepared to seek legal redress if the coach accepts the Angolan proposal.

The claim is based on the assertion that the offer was received while the agent was still officially representing the Super Eagles coach.

In addition, the NFF are not prepared to allow Chelle walk away without consequences.

The federation is hopeful that the coach will either commit to a new two-year deal or complete the remaining year of his current contract.

Should Chelle choose to terminate the agreement early, the NFF are expected to demand compensation for the outstanding period of his deal.

NFF reacts to Chelle’s conditions to stay

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has reportedly set out a list of 19 tough conditions for renewing his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), placing the future with the team in doubt.

The Franco-Malian tactician has requested a significant pay increase as part of the negotiations, asking for a proposed monthly salary of $130,000, a figure said to cover himself, his technical crew, and his personal assistant.

