Bayern Munich are planning beyond their current strike force and see Victor Osimhen as a long-term solution

The Nigerian forward’s off-the-ball work against Juventus impressed scouts more than just goals would have

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently last summer after enjoying a successful spell in 2024

Bayern Munich’s presence at Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus was no coincidence.

The German giants are already thinking about the next phase of their attack, even with proven stars on their books.

England captain Harry Kane remains one of the most reliable scorers in Europe and recently reached the remarkable milestone of 500 career goals.

However, the 32-year-old striker reportedly no longer fits the physical profile Bayern want for the future, especially in terms of pressing intensity and mobility in attack.

Another option, Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, has struggled to convince during his loan spell and is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

That has left Bayern’s recruitment department searching for a striker who can combine goals with a relentless work rate.

According to Afrik-Foot, Osimhen has therefore become a serious candidate because the Nigerian forward offers pace, aerial power, and aggression, qualities Bayern Munich see as essential for maintaining their high-tempo style in Europe.

Sending scouts to Istanbul was part of a broader evaluation process rather than a one-off visit.

The match against Juventus provided Bayern with the perfect testing ground to judge Osimhen’s all-round qualities.

Playing for Galatasaray at the intimidating RAMS Park, Osimhen did not score, but the 27-year-old forward still shaped the outcome of the game.

The Nigerian forward’s performance showed exactly what top European clubs want in modern strikers.

Osimhen provided two assists through aggressive pressing and constantly dragged defenders out of position with his intelligent movement.

One of his early presses led directly to the opening goal, while another moment of pressure later created space for Galatasaray’s fourth strike.

Even as Juventus tried to regroup, Osimhen’s physical presence and non-stop running unsettled their back line until the final whistle.

For Bayern, this was crucial as the German champions were not just looking at finishing ability but at how Osimhen influences a match without scoring.

In high-level Champions League football, strikers who can destabilise defences through work rate and positioning are as valuable as those who simply convert chances.

Why Europe’s top clubs are watching Osimhen

Osimhen’s rise over the past few seasons explains why the 27-year-old forward is now attracting so much attention.

After making his name with Lille OSC, the 2023 Africa Men’s Player of the Year winner reached superstar status at Napoli, leading them to a historic Serie A title and becoming one of the most feared forwards in Europe.

Osimhen’s €75 million move to Galatasaray has not slowed him down. Instead, the Nigerian superstar has continued to deliver big performances on the continental stage, underlining his adaptability across leagues and styles of play.

It is not only Bayern keeping tabs on him as Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to be monitoring his progress, particularly after his influential showing against Juventus, Turkiye Today reports.

However, Galatasaray remains firmly in control as the Turkish champions are reluctant to sell unless a truly exceptional offer arrives.

Osimhen is central to their European ambitions, and losing the Nigerian forward would weaken their project significantly.

Galatasaray manager hails Victor Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk reacted to Osimhen’s performance in their 5-2 victory over Juventus in the first-leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League playoff on Tuesday, February 17.

The 52-year-old stated that the former Lille striker has fully justified his record-breaking signing by the club last year.

