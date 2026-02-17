Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly close to leaving Nigeria for a top European club

Chelle failed to meet up on his contract terms despite being given a series of opportunities by the Nigeria Football Federation

The NFF are also set to review the Super Eagles coaching staff amid interest in the former Mali coach from Europe

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly on the verge of leaving the three-time AFCON champions, Nigeria, amid interest from a top European club.

The 48-year-old has been at the centre of controversy despite guiding Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle's contract was extended by the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the 35th continental tournament.

The former Lens star previously led Mali at the 2024 AFCON, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinal by hosts Ivory Coast.

He later parted ways with the Mali Football Federation and took charge of MC Oran in the Algerian league.

The NFF appointed Chelle with the primary mandate of qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, per NFF.

He impressed in the CAF qualification Group C, recording four wins and two draws but failed to secure a

Within five months, the former Boulogne manager also claimed his first trophy with Nigeria, defeating Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, per ESPN.

Marseille bent on landing Chelle in France

Olympique Marseille are pushing to ensure Eric Chelle become their next manager.

According to BBC, former manager Roberto de Zerbi left his role by mutual consent after a huge loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 and 3-0 loss to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

De Zerbi guided the French giants to a second pplace finish last seaso, leaving the club in fourth position this season.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been labelled as one of the perfect replacements for the Italian coach.

The one-time UEFA Champions League winners are willing to pay the termination clause of Chelle if he decides to quit as Nigeria's coach.

Pablo Longoria, president of the French club, is reportedly keen on bringing the Franco-Malian coach to the team.

Chelle stands a chance of securing a four-month contract, to include a performance-based clause for one-year extension should Chelle win the Coupe de France and secure 3rd in the league.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Nigerians following the move from Olympique Marseille. Read them below:

@DamilareOdulate said:

"So it means his work is appreciated, the same work some Nigerians don't appreciate because we couldn't make the finals."

@Okwudilidave wrote:

"Eric Chelle made history as the first non-Nigerian African to lead the Eagles. If he goes to Marseille, it proves the world sees his value even if our own federation is still checking their data balance.

@elosim_soy added:

"Marseille calling is huge, but leaving the Super Eagles mid-project is a tough look. Nigeria deserves a coach who is 100% committed."

NFF issues warning to Eric Chelle

