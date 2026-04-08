Ogun State has renamed the Sagamu–Iperu–Sapade Expressway the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway in honour of the president

The government has also renamed the former Aviation Village in Iperu after the late Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo

New projects, vehicle acquisitions, and traditional leadership appointments have been approved to boost infrastructure and governance

The Ogun state government has officially renamed the Sagamu–Iperu–Sapade Expressway the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun first announced the renaming during the Gateway International Airport and other major projects.

Ogun state honours President Tinubu with highway renaming and new infrastructure projects. Photo: OfficialABAT, DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

The President’s visit to Ogun last Saturday, April 4, which included the commissioning of the Gateway International Airport and other major projects.

In another move, the former Aviation Village in Iperu, as stated by Nigerian Tribune, has been named after the late Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo, Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, recognising his impact on the community.

The State Executive Council also approved several projects to improve life in Ogun. These include buying 50 electricity transformers under the “Light Up Ogun Project” to boost power supply, and purchasing 20 Suzuki Grand Vitara and 12 Toyota Fortuner vehicles for government operations.

Additionally, the council made new traditional leadership appointments across the state.

This includes the declaration of the Olu of Odeda stool in Odeda Local Government Area, and ratifying Prince Adeyemi Ibikunle Opeaye as Oludotun of Idotun, Chief Yaya Oriyomi as Olu of Mowe, and Bashorun Peter Oluwole Ogunbayo as Odemo of Ishara.

Obasanjo shares light moment with Seyi Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was captured on video playfully interacting with Seyi Tinubu during the commissioning of Gateway International Airport in Ogun state. Their relaxed exchange drew attention online.

Governor Dapo Abiodun unveils Tinubu expressway as Ogun boosts power and transport. Photo: DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Facebook

The event coincided with President Bola Tinubu’s working visit, during which multiple infrastructure projects, including the airport and key roads, were unveiled. The interaction had a rare display of familiarity between political generations.

The visit showcased the state’s aviation programme and security initiatives, expected to boost connectivity, trade, and regional economic growth in Ogun.

Dapo Abiodun presents sword to Tinubu

In a related development, Legit.ng disclosed that Governor Dapo Abiodun presented President Bola Tinubu with the “Sword of Jagaban” during his Ogun State visit, honouring his leadership and symbolising his role as a warrior and national figure.

Abiodun, who urged Tinubu to continue his efforts against crime and corruption, hammered on Ogun residents’ support ahead of the 2027 elections. The gesture trended online, accompanied by photos of the ceremonial presentation at Gateway International Airport.

The president, during the visit, commissioned multiple projects, including the airport, two Gateway Air aircraft, 1,000 electric motorcycles, security vehicles, and reconstructed roads, reinforcing infrastructure development and strategic reforms across Ogun state.

Video captures Tinubu bow to Obasanjo

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu bowed respectfully to former President Olusegun Obasanjo during the commissioning of Gateway International Airport in Ogun state, capturing widespread attention online for the gesture.

The visit marked a one-day working trip focused on infrastructure development.

Source: Legit.ng