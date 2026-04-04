The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal board stripped Senegal of the AFCON 58 days after the final

The Teranga Lions have challenged the decision of the African football ruling body by heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sports

Moroccan FA President is confident that the title would remain in the hands of the Atlas Lions

A sports law consultant, Associate Professor Timipre Okou spoke to Legit.ng on the controversial decision

Vice Chairman, Africa Sports Management Association, Dr Timipre Okou has reacted to CAF's withdrawal of the 2025 AFCON title from Senegal.

The Teranga Lions took the laws into their hands during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2026, as they left the pitch after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco in the 90+6 minute.

Coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players to return to the dressing room minutes after the referee disallowed their goal during regulation time.

CAF Appeal Board strips Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title. Photo by: Samah Zidan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and pushed the match to extra time. Pape Gueye scored the winner in extra time, and Senegal won their second AFCON trophy.

The Confederation of African Football investigated the incident and sanctioned Morocco and Senegal with fines for the federation and suspensions and fines for Thiaw, Achraf Hakimi and other players.

FRMF appealed the judgment with four requests, two of which CAF rejected. The CAF Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco a walkover victory.

The decision sparked massive reactions across Africa, and the Senegalese Football Federation, FSF, appealed the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sports, per Sky Sports.

Okou reacts to CAF decision and AFCON saga

Sports law consultant, Timipre Okou, has stated that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) does not have the authority to overturn a match already decided by the referee.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the international referee explained that once a final is concluded, CAF’s role is limited to sanctioning offenders rather than altering the result.

He said:

"Senegal’s position was stronger legally because the match was resumed, completed, and validated by the referee. No final abandonment, which manifestly falls under Law 5 and protects on-field finality.

Sports law consultant, Dr Timipre Okou, says CAF cannot overturn the referee's decision after the final whistle. Photo by: Igburu Bountain Dressman.

Source: Facebook

"In the finality of the final analysis, legally and doctrinally, the referee’s authority under Law 5 is foundational and supreme during the match. CAF’s Articles 82 & 84 apply only where abandonment is definitive, conclusive, and permanent.

"In this case, the match was not abandoned. It was completed under referee authority; therefore, applying forfeiture after the fact is, legally contentious, arguably ultra vires, and susceptible to being overturned by CAS.

"In a nutshell, CAF had regulatory power to sanction Senegal for misconduct, but not to retroactively rewrite a completed match result where, the referee allowed continuation, and the match reached its lawful conclusion.

"The decision undermines the finality of on-field decisions and risks setting a dangerous precedent in football governance."

CAF President sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe sent a message to Senegal after their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

The South African businessman assured the FSF that CAF will respect CAS’ decision even if it overturns the Appeal Board judgment.

Source: Legit.ng