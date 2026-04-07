A Nigerian man has broken his silence days after he attempted to visit incarcerated businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, at the Kuje Correctional Centre

The man, a Nigerian traditional religion practitioner, claimed he went to Kuje prison a day after Blord was remanded, but his encounter with the Anambra-born entrepreneur was not pleasant

He stated his mission at Kuje prison, and also shared his thoughts on the feud between Blord and self-acclaimed online police Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan

Mathias Ezeaku Ejiofor, a Nigerian businessman and a traditional religion practitioner, has narrated his unpleasant encounter with Blord in Kuje prison.

Recall that Blord was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja on April 1, after his arraignment for charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of the identity belonging to Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

A man recounts his terrible encounter when he visited Blord in Kuje prison. Photo Credit: Mathias Ezeaku - Gospel of truth, Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

Man's encounter with Blord in Kuje prison

Mathias, who went live on Facebook on April 7 to share his encounter, claimed that he visited Blord a day after he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

According to Mathias, he was in Abuja on the day Blord was arraigned and whisked to Kuje prison, and he had to cancel his flight to Owerri in a bid to visit the Anambra-born businessman and share the contacts he gathered on his behalf with him.

Mathias, who spoke highly of Blord, stated that the businessman would not have spent beyond two days in prison if he had given him audience, as he had gathered contacts whose influence would ensure Blord's speedy release.

Describing his encounter with Blord, Mathias, who spoke in Igbo throughout his video, said that the businessman refused to see him, claiming that he does not know him.

Mathias was quite disappointed that his attempt to help Blord was turned down by virtue of the businessman's refusal to see him

"Blord told the warder that he does not want to see me, that he does not know me.

"The warder went twice but Blord maintained that he does not want to see me, that he does not know who I am.

"I introduced myself properly to the warder and instructed him to return to Blord and explain it to him. The man came back, saying Blord raised his voice at him in anger, to the point that it got the attention of other inmates and left the warder embarrassed.

"The warder had to leave the scene in shame," Mathias said disappointedly.

Mathis also shared his thoughts on the ongoing clash between Blord and VeryDarkMan.

A man who visited Blord in Kuje prison narrates his displeasing encounter with the businessman. Photo Credit: Mathias Ezeaku - Gospel of truth, Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

Watch his Facebook video below:

VeryDarkMan: Man's encounter with Blord elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to man's encounter with Blord below:

Juddie Amaka said:

"Sheee this whole thing was bcos b lord was selling upgraded iPhone 17 higher than VDM own??

"And my question is did Blord force anybody to buy his own? Everyone has the right to sell at whatever price he wants that is why it’s called market competition.

"As far as it was VDM that called Blord out over the price of his goods, it’s him that look for Blord trouble first. VDm could have overlooked it, reduce his own price to get more customers (like he did) or better still add more money to his own than intruding into another person’s business. That’s so unfair!!!"

Francis Kacci said:

"I was pitying him before now but after ur prison encounter with him I no fit pity am again."

Ugadu Paulinus Chinonso said:

"Tell them.

"Blord don pass this level.

"Na son of a poor man sent him to prison.

"Instead of his Fans go tell him to take correction they are praising him.

"Well, I think he is learning in a hard way."

B Kennels Iloka said:

"How sure are you that, that officer went to see him to deliver ur massage?. Do not judge him yet till he's out and hear from him."

Nnamdi Daniel said:

"Blord don't want anybody that'll use him for content creating but you can go and visit Nnamdi Kanu."

Light of the Cross Ministry said:

"I love your courage to show empathy to him in this trying period. Whether he is a Christian or otherwise, humanity binds us together. May the light of Christ overshadow you."

Man speaks after visiting Blord in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who visited Blord in Kuje prison had broken his silence on what happened.

Sharing his personal experience, in a Facebook post on April 6, the man stated that he was one of the people who visited Blord.

He revealed that Blord was in high spirits and claimed the businessman informed them that he never asked anybody to beg VeryDarkMan on his behalf. He further disclosed that he personally asked Blord if the allegations that he had refused to honour police invitations were true, and he claimed that the Anambra-born entrepreneur denied the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng