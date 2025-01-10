Eric Chelle has been summoned to a showdown meeting by Algerian outfit MC Oran, where he has an existing contract

The Malian tactician has been appointed as the new Super Eagles coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Chelle was at the MC Oran training ground on Wednesday and was summoned to a showdown meeting

Algerian club MC Oran has demanded a showdown meeting with Eric Chelle, who has been appointed as the head coach of the Nigerian national team.

The NFF, on Tuesday night, January 7, announced the appointment of the 47-year-old Malian tactician as the new Super Eagles handler.

It was gathered that Chelle has an ongoing contract with MC Oran, having joined the club in the summer of 2024.

Eric Chelle has accepted the position of Super Eagles coach. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

The Algerian outfit received his appointment in Nigeria with rude shock as they believed it would undermine their ongoing project.

BSN Sports reports that Chelle took charge of the team's training on Wednesday and was summoned to a showdown meeting.

A statement said:

"This meeting will determine whether he stays or leaves the team, especially since he is still under contract."

The team, however, emphasised the importance of ensuring "the rights of both parties."

Further reports claim Chelle has a clause in his MC Oran contract that allows him to leave if he gets a national team job.

The NFF triggered the clause and offered a deal to the tactician, who has since accepted, ESPN reports.

NANS demands withdrawal of Eric Chelle's appointment

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the NFF to rescind its decision to appoint Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

Some members of the student group staged a protest at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. They chanted solidarity songs and branded the appointment of the Malian an 'aberration.'

NANS noted that since Chelle was appointed to take charge of the Malian national football team in 2022, did not qualify the country for the World Cup.

NANS added via a footage on X:

"This appointment, as announced by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), is not only unacceptable but also a slap on our nation.

"Also, he did not win the African Cup of Nations, wondering why the NFF chose to appoint such a tactician for the Super Eagles."

Chelle led the Eagles to the quarterfinal of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, narrowly missing out on a semi-final spot.

They were heading for victory against the hosts before Simon Adingra struck in the 90th minute to make it 1-1.

The highly entertaining game stretched into extra-time and it was Oumar Diakite who broke Chelle's heart when he struck in the last minute.

Peter Ijeh questions Chelle’s appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles forward Peter Ijeh has raised concerns over Eric Chelle's appointment as the Super Eagles coach.

The former Malmo FF striker signalled his doubts about Chelle’s ability to succeed in Nigerian football's challenging landscape.

He disclosed success is only predictable if the right person is in charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng