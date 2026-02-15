Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to add another defender to his squad in the coming days

Chelle has been able to convince players like Felix Agu, who represented Nigeria at the 2025 Unity Cup

The Franco-Mali has also disclosed his plans to give younger players opportunities to displace some of the experienced players

Nigerian sports journalist Benjamin Isaiah said the defender will bring something special into the team

An English Premier League star has once again reportedly declared his intentions to play for the Super Eagles.

Chelle led Nigeria to win a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Egypt in the third-place match.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will get a new addition in the squad ahead of international engagement in March 2026. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The 48-year-old impressed football fans with his style of play as Nigerians backed the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to retain the gaffer, per NFF.

The former Mali coach previously toured Europe last year, trying to convince young football players of European origin.

Chelle tried to land Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy but the England U21 star did not show commitment as he continues to wait for a call-up from the Three Lions.

Kayode shows interest in Nigeria

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has reportedly shown a strong interest in playing for the Super Eagles under Eric Chelle.

According to Own Goal, the 21-year-old is considering switching his allegiance to the three-time AFCON winners.

The former Fiorentina star has played for the Italian youth levels from the U18 to U19 and U21, scoring one goal. He is yet to earn a cap in the senior level despite commendation from Gennaro Gattuso.

An NFF official claimed that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has spoken to the Brentford defender. The source said:

"The first reaction was positive and we hope to hold more talks in the summer.

"There are still some areas to agree on but the response for now is very good.

The Italian-born player has established himself as a regular with Brentford, appearing in 26 games and earning a reputation for his long throws, per ESPN.

He will fight for his jersey - Isaiah

Nigerian sports journalist, Benjamin Isaiah said Brentford defender Michael Kayode will not have an automatic jersey under Eric Chelle.

Former Italy U21 star and Brentford defender Michael Kayode wants to play for Nigeria. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Isaiah said Nigeria is blessed with some of the best right-backs in the world.

He explained that the former Fiorentina defender is bringing something unique to the team. He said:

"Michael Kayode is a fantastic player no doubt but he will not just stroll into the team. As far as the backline is concerned, we have some of the best players in Africa.

"In the right back, we have Nottingham Forest star, Ola Aina; Birmingham City star, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Fulham star Calvin Bassey.

"The Italian player is bringing something unique to the squad and that is his long throws. It will be beneficial to Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu who both know how to convert aeriel balls.

AC Milan star to switch to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that impressive AC Milan star Zachary Athekame has hinted on his willingness to represent the Nigerian national team at the senior level even ahead of the World Cup play-offs.

The 20-year-old was born in Geneva to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother and is eligible to play for either of the countries.

