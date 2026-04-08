Samsung has announced that it will discontinue Samsung Messages, giving users the exact deadline

The company noted that users will no longer be able to send texts through the app after the shutdown

The company is directing users to switch to Google Messages, which offers features such as RCS

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

South Korean Tech giant, Samsung, has announced plans to phase out its native messaging app, Samsung Messages, and is advising users to transition to Google Messages ahead of a scheduled shutdown in 2026, Tribune Online reported.

According to an end-of-service notice released by Samsung Electronics, the app will be discontinued by July 2026, after which users will no longer be able to send text messages through the platform.

Users will no longer be able to send texts through the app after the shutdown. Photo: JHVEPhoto, EThamPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Samsung to discontinue native messaging app

The decision signals a shift in Samsung’s mobile software strategy, as the company moves to align more closely with Google’s Android ecosystem.

Google Messages has already been introduced as the default messaging application on newer Galaxy smartphones, including some of Samsung’s latest flagship devices.

Users advised to switch early

Samsung encouraged users to migrate to Google Messages ahead of the deadline to avoid disruption. The company noted that the app provides additional features such as Rich Communication Services (RCS), enhanced media sharing, and artificial intelligence-powered tools like smart replies.

To ease the transition, Samsung said it will provide in-app notifications and guidance to help users switch. Google Messages can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and set as the default messaging app on supported devices.

However, the company clarified on its website that the current end-of-service guidance applies only to customers in the United States.

How to switch your default messaging app

Techloy reported that users could switch to existing alternatives in a seamless process. Switching is straightforward. Install or open Google Messages from the Play Store, launch it, and follow the prompt to set it as your default SMS app. Tap “Set default SMS app,” choose Google Messages, and confirm.

Other Alternatives to Consider

1. Textra SMS

Highly customisable, with options to tweak chat bubbles, fonts, and notification styles per contact.

2. Microsoft SMS Organiser

Uses on-device AI to automatically sort messages into categories like Personal, Transactions, and Promotions.

3. Simple SMS Messenger

A minimalist, open-source option focused on privacy and basic texting without extra features.

Google Messages offers features such as RCS, better media sharing, and AI tools.

Source: Getty Images

Samsung plans $310 bn investment to power AI expansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has unveiled a plan to invest $310 billion over the next five years, mostly in technology powering artificial intelligence, aiming to meet growing demand driven by a global boom.

The business group's flagship Samsung Electronics is already one of the world's top memory-chip makers, providing crucial components for the AI industry and the infrastructure it relies on.

South Korea is also home to SK hynix, another key player in the global semiconductor market.

Source: Legit.ng