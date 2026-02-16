Nigeria is lining up international friendlies as they await FIFA’s verdict on their protest against DR Congo

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Jordan in Amman as part of early World Cup preparations

A favourable ruling could hand Nigeria a surprise route back into the 2026 World Cup qualification race

The Super Eagles are pressing ahead with preparations for the 2026 World Cup despite uncertainty over their qualification status.

Nigeria are set to face Jordan in an international friendly in Amman later in March.

The NFF has reportedly reached an agreement with Jordan for an international friendly with the Super Eagles. Photo by Armando Babani

Source: Getty Images

Jordan will use the fixture as part of their build-up to the 2026 tournament, while Nigeria’s involvement depends on the outcome of a crucial ruling by FIFA.

According to Afrik-Foot, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) believes the match will provide valuable match fitness and tactical testing should the country’s appeal be upheld.

The proposed friendly underlines a clear message from Nigerian football authorities that planning continues, regardless of the legal uncertainty surrounding their World Cup campaign.

NFF protest could reopen Nigeria’s World Cup path

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup suffered a major blow after a dramatic African play-off final defeat to DR Congo.

The Super Eagles could be reinstated into the World Cup qualification race as FIFA is set to rule on the NFF's petition against DR Congo. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, the Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw that stretched into extra time in November 2025.

However, the NFF later lodged a formal complaint to FIFA, alleging that at least six DR Congo players who featured in the match were ineligible.

According to the federation, the players had recently switched international allegiance without fully completing the required procedures.

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the result of the play-off final could be overturned.

That decision would allow the Super Eagles take DR Congo’s place in the Intercontinental Play-Off tournament scheduled for March.

Success in that mini-tournament would secure Nigeria one of the final qualification slots for the 2026 World Cup.

For now, Nigeria’s qualification fate rests entirely on FIFA’s verdict, which could either confirm elimination or revive the Super Eagles' World Cup campaign dramatically.

Nigeria prepares another friendly after Jordan clash

While the FIFA verdict is still pending, the NFF have already begun mapping out Nigeria’s short-term programme.

Talks with the Jordanian Football Association have reportedly produced plans for two friendly matches in Amman between March 23 and 31.

These games are intended to help Jordan prepare for their first-ever World Cup appearance and give Nigeria competitive opposition if cleared to play.

In addition, Nigeria are also exploring another friendly against Iran, which would further strengthen their preparation schedule.

The idea is to expose the Super Eagles to different styles of play ahead of what could be a sudden return to competitive fixtures.

For the Super Eagles coaching crew led by Eric Chelle, these arrangements serve a dual purpose, which includes maintaining player sharpness and ensuring the squad is ready to act quickly if FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour.

Nigerians excited ahead of FIFA verdict

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians are in a buoyant mood ahead of a decisive verdict from FIFA that will shape the country’s 2026 World Cup journey.

The world football body is expected to rule on Monday, February 16, on Nigeria’s eligibility protest against DR Congo national football team, with the future of the Super Eagles hanging in the balance.

Source: Legit.ng