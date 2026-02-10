Turkish football commentator Erman Toroglu has compared Super Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu

Turkish football commentator Erman Toroglu has compared Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu and also explained the difference between the two players.

Super Eagles forwards Osimhen and Onuachu have dominated the Turkish Super League this season, with the Trabzonspor star leading the scorers’ chart.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently after spending the 2024/25 season on loan at the Turkish champions, while Onuachu joined Trabzonspor permanently.

Toroglu compares Osimhen and Onuachu

Former player, referee and pundit Erman Toroglu stated the distinguishing factors while analysing the performance of the two strikers.

“Trabzonspor signed Onuachu, he’s the second best player in Nigeria after Osimhen.” Toroğlu said as per 61Saat.

“Onuachu's shooting technique is better than Osimhen's. His through balls are better than Osimhen's. His body feints are also better than Osimhen's. Osimhen is faster in terms of speed, but despite his height, Onuachu's mobility is truly incredible.”

Legit.ng compares Osimhen and Onuachu’s stats after Toroglu’s comments.

Comparing Osimhen and Onuachu’s stats

Victor Osimhen’s stats

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has nine goals for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League this season, adding one assist to it.

He scored 26 league goals last season, but has yet to live up to last season’s billing due to injuries and his involvement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen’s best outing for Galatasaray this season has come in the UEFA Champions League, in which he scored six goals in six matches, single-handedly winning nine points for Okan Buruk’s side.

Paul Onuachu’s stats

Onuachu has been in brilliant form for Trabzonspor this season, scoring 15 league goals and adding an assist, helping the club to third on the table, seven points behind Galatasaray in first place.

The former Southampton midfielder also has one goal in the Turkish Cup, taking his tally for the season to 16 goals in all competitions.

He is on course to win the Turkish Super League Golden Boot this season, succeeding compatriot Osimhen, who won it with 26 goals last season.

Both strikers missed a month of action for their clubs after featuring for Nigeria at AFCON 2025, during which Osimhen scored four goals, and Onuachu scored one.

Despite their absence, they remained two of the best forwards in the league, pushing their respective clubs to different heights in the league and in Europe for Galatasaray.

