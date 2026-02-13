Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has spoken about the performances of Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

The duo of Lookman and Osimhen were torn in the flesh of their opponents at the 2025 AFCON

Ademola Lookman is tearing apart his opponents in the La Liga, while Victor Osimhen continues his exploit in the Super Lig

Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro has weighed in on the performances of Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

Lookman recorded three goals and four assists, while Osimhen registered four goals and three assists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Both players were outstanding at the 35th edition of the continental tournament and earned places in the CAF Team of the Tournament, per beIN SPORTS.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen score a total of seven goals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year later joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta, where he spent three and a half seasons.

During his time in Italy, Lookman guided Atalanta to the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League title, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Osimhen dominated the Turkish league in the 2024/25 season, leading Galatasaray to a domestic double and finishing as the league’s top scorer.

Peseiro speaks on Lookman’s growth

Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro believes Ademola Lookman is just as influential as Victor Osimhen in any team.

According to Marca, the 66-year-old praised Lookman’s exceptional displays at the 2025 AFCON, noting that the winger has contributed six goals and five assists in 13 appearances across two AFCON tournaments since breaking into the national team. He said:

“Osimhen was the star, but Lookman was not behind him. In fact, he has scored more goals. Now they are both key figures.

"Lookman does not act like a star; he is very easy to manage. You just have to give him freedom.”

The Al-Ula manager, insisted that Lookman thrives when given creative freedom, stressing that the winger is not difficult to manage and performs best when allowed to express himself on the pitch.

Lookman makes instant impact at Atletico

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman broke a unique record for Atlético Madrid during their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash on Thursday, February 5.

The former Fulham star inspired Los Rojiblancos to a dominant 5-0 victory over Real Betis at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla, just days after completing his move to the Spanish giants.

The Super Eagles star marked his debut for the club in style, registering a superb goal and an assist to announce his arrival.

The 28-year-old became the first Atlético Madrid debutant since the 2013/14 season to both score and provide an assist in a competitive match.

Atletico Madrid eyes Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid is reportedly plotting a blockbuster move for Victor Osimhen as part of a bold plan to build a devastating Nigerian strike partnership with Ademola Lookman.

The Spanish club sees the Super Eagles striker as the ideal centre-forward to lead the next phase of their project under Diego Simeone, replacing underperforming Julian Alvarez.

