Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reacted after his side lost to Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, February 8

The Reds surrendered a 1-0 lead to the Reds with six minutes to the end of the entertaining encounter

Liverpool appealed for a penalty after Egyptian forward, Mohammed Salah, was fouled inside the penalty area in the first half

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has shared his thoughts following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, February 8.

The Reds are currently sixth on the English Premier League table, behind leaders Arsenal, as well as Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in England. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The 20-time league champions were close to claiming all three points in a highly intense encounter but were left frustrated at the final whistle.

Liverpool struggled in the first half, registering no shots on target and managing just eight touches inside City’s penalty area.

They eventually broke the deadlock in the 74th minute through a stunning free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai, but were unable to protect their lead.

With six minutes remaining, Bernardo Silva equalised for Manchester City to set up a dramatic finale.

In stoppage time, goalkeeper Alisson conceded a penalty after fouling Matheus Nunes, and Erling Haaland converted from the spot in the 90+3rd minute to seal the win for City.

Moments later, another Liverpool goal was ruled out following a VAR review, with Szoboszlai also shown a red card in the same incident.

Slot reacts to Liverpool loss

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the officiating contributed to their loss against Manchester City.

According to Liverpool World, Slot claimed that the decision of the referee was not in favour of the home team. He said:

“If there is any incident we should talk about, it's when Mo Salah is one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

"Anyone who has been to this stadium in the last seven or eight years, that is a goal for Salah. Once again, the referee decides not in our favour. They have to do their job.”

Arne Slot blames the referee for not awarding a penalty after Manchester City goalkeeper Alisson fouls Mohamed Salah. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

“If the game goes on you’re always hoping that you can keep the energy going and if the other team gets tired, they might make mistakes.

"Then our fans were right behind us and that combination made us impressive in the second half.”

He explained that Manchester City were too comfortable with the ball at Anfield. Slot said:

"They were more comfortable on the ball than us but that didn’t lead to many big chances apart from Haaland in the first minute.

"In the second half it was completely the opposite. I was waiting for a goal and when we got it I was waiting for a second but one of the only times they got in and around our box in the second half it was a goal.

"We conceded a 1-1, just after that Curtis Jones sent Mo Salah and it could’ve been 3v1 to the goalkeeper but unfortunately Guehi intercepted it,” per NBC Sports.

Arsenal move nine points clear of Man City

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal took another significant step toward ending their 22-year Premier League title drought with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

Viktor Gyokeres proved to be the hero for the Gunners, scoring both the second-half goal and an empty-net strike in stoppage time.

Source: Legit.ng