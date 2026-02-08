Barcelona had two clear chances to sign Ademola Lookman but backed out both times due to finances

Atletico Madrid moved fast when Lookman pushed to leave Atalanta and were rewarded with an explosive debut

Lookman’s first big test now comes against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final

Ademola Lookman has barely unpacked in Madrid, and he is already dominating headlines as the Nigerian forward’s first outing for Atletico Madrid was loud and unapologetic.

One goal, one assist, and a major role in another during a 5-0 demolition of Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarter-final. It was the kind of debut that turns a new signing into a statement.

Ademola Lookman joined Atletico Madrid despite reported interest from La Liga champions Barcelona. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

What makes it more intriguing is who did not sign him.

According to a Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona had followed Lookman since 2024, especially after his Europa League final hat-trick for Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen.

Sporting director Deco watched that performance in person. Inside the club, he was seen as a winger who could stretch defences and inject speed into an attack that had grown predictable.

There were also personal connections as Lookman’s representatives work with Marc-André ter Stegen, and that relationship had already helped secure the goalkeeper’s renewal.

Talks were easy, trust existed, the path was open, but Barcelona still walked away.

Barca miss out on Lookman again

In the summer of 2024, Barcelona chose other targets as Dani Olmo became the priority, and Nico Williams was chased hard, but Lookman, who would have cost less, slipped down the list.

Ademola Lookman scored one and assisted another in his first game as an Atletico Madrid player. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Financial pressure and LaLiga’s salary rules left the club unable to close any winger deal at all.

A year later, the story repeated itself.

Lookman was available again in 2025, and Barcelona showed interest but quickly ran into the same wall, Afrik-Foot reports.

Money forced another change of plan as their attention shifted back to Nico Williams and then to Liverpool’s Luis Díaz.

When neither move worked, they settled on a loan for Marcus Rashford as the only workable solution.

While Barcelona hesitated, Atalanta blocked a €45 million move from Inter Milan that angered Lookman as the situation turned sour.

The 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner wanted out, and Atletico Madrid noticed.

Atletico win race for Lookman

Diego Simeone’s side did not wait for the market to calm down. They paid €35 million and brought Lookman to Madrid in the final days of the window.

The result was immediate. Lookman played with force and purpose. He drove at defenders, pressed without pause, and finished with authority. Atlético looked sharper for it.

That performance did more than send them into the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and it set up a meeting with Barcelona, the club that twice passed on him.

The tie will be played over two legs, first at the Metropolitano on 11 February, then at the Olympic Stadium on 4 March.

Simeone reveals Lookman’s best position

Source: Legit.ng