Ademola Lookman has reacted after losing his first Spanish La Liga match for his new club Atletico Madrid

Real Betis defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Metropolitano thanks to winger Antony’s first-half goal

Atletico defeated the same team away in the Copa del Rey, during which Lookman made his debut and scored

Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has reacted after losing during his Atletico Madrid La Liga and home debut at the Metropolitano on February 8, 2026.

Atletico Madrid defeated Real Betis 5-0 in the Copa del Rey, during which Lookman scored on his debut and provided an assist for Antoine Griezmann.

Ademola Lookman speaks after losing his first La Liga match. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Athletic faced the same team in La Liga three days later, and Lookman made his La Liga and home debut, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Diego Simeone’s side.

Former Manchester United winger Antony scored the only goal for the Seville-based club in the 28th-minute to seal the win for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

As noted by Atletico’s official website, Lookman started alongside Argentine striker Julian Alvarez in a two-man attack and played 70 minutes.

He had a quiet game, even though he scored a brilliant header, which was disallowed for offside after moving too early to connect with the cross.

Lookman reacts after Atletico’s loss

Lookman took to his X page to react after losing his first match as an Atleti player in his home debut in the Spanish La Liga.

“Not the result we wanted, but we stay positive. Very special moment making my debut in the Metropolitano. Aupa Atleti ❤️🤍,” he wrote.

Fans applauded his performance, even though the result did not go as expected, though fans who placed a bet on the match were not happy with the outcome.

@SirChibuzoObi wrote:

“Welcome to La Liga, where everyday results aren't the same thing 😁 Impressive football playing today.”

@CAspirewealth wrote:

“The Prince of Wandsworth is now the King of Madrid! 🇳🇬🔥 Debut out of the way, now we wait for the first of many goals. The league isn't ready for that Mola magic in red and white! Aupa Atleti! ❤️🤍”

@dinz089 wrote:

“A wonderful shot on target (which narrowly missed the spot), + a goal ruled offside by the slightest of margins! Not a bad way to start life at the Metropolitano. You're certainly on to great things! I personally rate you as one of the best left-wingers in World Football today.”

Fans praise Ademola Lookman despite losing his first La Liga match. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

@simzyehizzy wrote:

“Hope we get the result we want vs Madrid or Barca. Watch that offside trap next time, a goal might just be enough. Simeone needs a central striker, if he can't afford Osimhen then he should come for my son he's almost a year old.”

According to ESPN, next for Atletico Madrid is a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg in Madrid on February 12. The second leg comes up at Camp Nou on March 3.

Simeone reveals La Liga’s best position

Legit.ng reported that Diego Simeone revealed Ademola Lookman’s best position ahead of his La Liga debut against Betis on Saturday.

The manager praised Lookman as a versatile player who offers him a variety of options in attack, and has a different skillset from his existing attackers.

Source: Legit.ng