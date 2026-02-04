Alex Iwobi has revealed his bandaged fingers after a clash with Kobbie Mainoo in Fulham’s loss to Manchester United

The Super Eagles star joked that Mainoo’s “Ghanaian strength” caused the injury during a midfield tussle

Iwobi recently returned from AFCON 2025, where he helped Nigeria win a bronze medal

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed the damage to his hand following a tough Premier League encounter with Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

The Fulham star was involved in a physical battle with the 20-year-old during Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham on Sunday, January 1.

Both players started the Premier League match, which was packed with late drama.

Goals from Casemiro and Matheus Cunha had put Manchester United in control before Fulham fought back through Raul Jimenez’s penalty and Kevin’s stunning equaliser, The Mirror reports.

However, substitute Benjamin Sesko scored a late winner to hand Michael Carrick’s side all three points.

While Manchester United celebrated another important victory, Iwobi was left nursing a painful reminder of his duel with Mainoo.

The Nigerian international, who is one of Africa's top players in the Premier League, later took to his YouTube channel to show fans the extent of the injury he picked up during the match.

Iwobi sends message to Mainoo after injury

In a light-hearted moment, Iwobi addressed the incident with Mainoo while filming a behind-the-scenes video.

Raising his right hand to the camera, the Super Eagles midfielder revealed that his two smallest fingers were tightly bandaged together, The Sun reports.

“Shout out Kobbie Mainoo, but Kobbie man… You absolutely finished my hand. This guy has Ghanaian strength,” Iwobi joked.

Although the 28-year-old midfielder did not go into full detail about how the injury happened, Iwobi suggested it came during a tussle for the ball in midfield, with Mainoo emerging stronger from the challenge.

The comment was made in good humour, showing there were no hard feelings between the two players after the clash.

Mainoo, who has been regaining his place in Manchester United’s starting lineup, impressed again with his composure and physical presence in midfield.

Playing alongside Casemiro, the young England international has become an important part of the Red Devils’ recent upturn in form.

AFCON return adds extra edge to Iwobi’s season

Iwobi’s return to club football comes after an emotional international campaign with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Arsenal star played a key role as the Super Eagles claimed a bronze medal, bouncing back from earlier disappointment in the tournament.

Since returning to Fulham, Iwobi has continued to feature prominently in Marco Silva’s squad and remains one of the club’s most influential attacking midfielders.

