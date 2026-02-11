Toni Kroos has reacted angrily to fake quotes wrongly attributed to former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi

Mikel had already dismissed the remarks as false when they first appeared in 2025

The controversy resurfaced after the quotes were translated and shared again in Spain

Toni Kroos has hit back at remarks falsely credited to former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi, after the fabricated quotes resurfaced online and gained fresh traction in Spain.

The viral statements claimed Mikel had dismissed Kroos as an “average midfielder” who only succeeded because he played for Real Madrid.

They also suggested that the trophies won by Kroos and his teammates were misleading and did not reflect true quality.

According to Gazeta Express, Mikel had already denied making such comments last year, branding them fake. At the time, he publicly rejected the quotes and distanced himself from the claims.

Despite that, the same lines have circulated again on social media, this time translated into Spanish and shared widely by football pages.

That renewed exposure brought the issue to Kroos’ attention. Seeing his name tied to criticism he believed came from Mikel, the former Real Madrid midfielder chose to respond directly.

Kroos fires back at Mikel on social media

Kroos reacted sharply to one of the posts circulating in Spain, posting a short but pointed reply:

“So why didn’t you play for Real Madrid?”

The former Real Madrid midfielder’s comment was widely interpreted as a defence of his career and a rejection of the idea that playing for a top club is down to luck or image.

Kroos’ response suggested that reaching and staying at top teams like Real Madrid requires consistent quality rather than reputation alone.

While Kroos did not mention Mikel directly, his reaction was clearly aimed at the quotes linked to the Nigerian. The irony, however, is that Mikel never made the statements in the first place.

Comparing Kroos and Mikel’s careers

Kroos and Mikel both enjoyed decorated careers, though in different roles and leagues.

According to The Sun, the former German midfielder starred for Bayern Munich before becoming a central figure in Real Madrid’s golden era.

Across his club career, Kroos won multiple league titles and six Champions League trophies. On the international stage, he lifted the World Cup with Germany in 2014 before retiring in 2024.

Mikel, on the other hand, made his name at Chelsea, where he spent more than a decade as a disciplined midfield anchor, despite almost joining Manchester United as a teenager.

The former Super Eagles captain won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and several domestic trophies in England.

With Nigeria, he captained the Super Eagles and played a key role in their 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

The fake quote saga has now dragged both men into an argument neither intended to have. Mikel has not responded again since Kroos’ post, but his earlier rejection of the remarks remains on record.

