The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will start in three days' time across multiple stadiums in the United States

It is an expanded tournament of 32 teams that qualified from all regions and 20 countries over the last four years

Chelsea and Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has landed a punditry role alongside Brazil legend Ronaldo

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has landed a big broadcasting role with a top brand for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to be played in the United States of America.

FIFA rebranded the competition, and qualification started from 2021, with Chelsea the first club to qualify after winning the UEFA Champions League under Thomas Tuchel.

32 clubs from 20 different countries, not more than two per country, across the world will compete for the tournament, with huge financial windfall and bragging rights on the line.

Mikel lands DAZN punditry role

Ace broadcasting company DAZN landed the exclusive rights to air the company, the first to see a single broadcaster granted exclusive rights to a men’s international club football competition.

They have begun assembling punditry teams across the world, and according to Daily Mail, Mikel Obi was one of those selected in the UK team.

The Chelsea legend will work with other iconic footballers, including World Cup winners Ronaldo Nazario and Sami Khedira.

“I'm excited to join DAZN's UK team covering this year's FIFA Club World Cup,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to appear in the competition for Chelsea after we won the Champions League in 2012, and as a fan, I can't wait to see who is crowned the world's best club.

“It's also a great source of pride that Africa will have its highest ever representation in the competition - what a platform for players from my continent to test themselves against the world's greatest.”

According to The Guardian, DAZN offered FIFA a huge $1 billion to have exclusive rights to the tournament, despite being uncontested and secured the deal.

A month later, DAZN recouped their investment by accepting a $1bil offer from Saudi Arabia for 10% of the company's shares.

The world football governing body announced a prize pool of $1b for the participating clubs, with the winner expected to take home over $100 million.

Mikel Obi’s broadcasting career

Mikel Obi retired in 2021 after a professional career that spanned over 15 years, the majority of which he spent at Chelsea, winning all trophies, including the UEFA Champions League.

He transitioned into the media after retirement, first launching his podcast, the Obi One Podcast, in 2023, having high-profile guests, including legendary manager Jose Mourinho.

He gradually transitioned into TV broadcasting and regularly appeared on Bein Sport to discuss Premier League football.

Sunday Oliseh secures IFAB appointment

Legit.ng reported that former midfielder Sunday Oliseh announced his IFAB appointment on his social media pages, and fans congratulated the Nigerian football legend.

Oliseh was appointed to the International Football Association Board ahead of the new season, in which some football rules will be amended, particularly the double kick in penalties.

