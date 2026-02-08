The NFF has opened talks with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for a contract extension following Nigeria’s third-place finish at AFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has initiated discussions with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle over a potential contract extension.

The talks were confirmed on Thursday, February 5, by federation and sports officials, following Nigeria’s strong performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles secured third place.

Chelle, a Franco-Malian coach, took charge of the national team in 2025 on a two-year deal.

According to Nigeria Info, sources close to the negotiations say the 47-year-old manager is “fully committed” to Nigerian football and is eager to continue his work with the Super Eagles.

The National Sports Commission has given the green light for the talks, reflecting institutional confidence in his leadership.

Nigeria keen to retain Chelle

According to African Football, the NFF’s decision to pursue an extension comes amid interest from other countries.

Reports had linked Chelle with inquiries from the Tunisian Football Federation, highlighting his growing reputation in African football.

Retaining the Super Eagles coach ensures Nigeria maintains continuity in management, something players like Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi have called for since the team’s AFCON success.

Captain Ndidi recently spoke out in support of Chelle, emphasising the importance of stability.

“For continuity, I feel like they should keep the coach because he is a wonderful manager,” Ndidi said.

Many see the extension as essential to building a consistent strategy for upcoming World Cup qualifiers and future AFCON tournaments.

NFF urged to retain Chelle

Nigeria football expert Bright Akpotabor believes the NFF is taking the right step in negotiating with Chelle.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Bright stated that Chelle has brought a level of discipline and success to the current Super Eagles team and deserves to have his contract extended.

“Eric Chelle has brought a level of discipline and tactical awareness that the Super Eagles needed,” Akpotabor said.

“His ability to get the best out of players in a short period has been remarkable, and the AFCON result proves that his methods are working.”

Akpotabor added that retaining Chelle could have long-term benefits for Nigerian football.

“Continuity is crucial for national teams, especially when preparing for World Cup qualifiers. Changing coaches too frequently disrupts progress.

“Keeping Chelle not only rewards his hard work but gives Nigeria a chance to build a team with clear identity and cohesion.”

Negotiations continue with Chelle

Details of the potential extension, including duration and salary, remain under wraps.

Sources indicate that the NFF aims to conclude talks in the coming weeks as preparations continue for future competitions.

With strong backing from players and experts alike, the federation appears keen to secure Chelle’s services for the foreseeable future, signaling a commitment to stability as Nigeria looks to build on its AFCON success.

NSC confirms contract talks with Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NSC DG Bukola Olopade confirmed that he had spoken to the NFF about discussions over a contract extension for Chelle.

Olopade confirmed that other countries are interested in Chelle, but the manager will continue with the Super Eagles.

