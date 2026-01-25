Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle Shows Loyalty to Nigeria, Snubs Big Money Offers From 2 Countries
- Eric Chelle has rejected coaching offers from Angola and Gabon, committing to Nigeria until at least 2027
- The Malian coach remains unbeaten in 18 official games, with 11 wins and seven draws
- Chelle led Nigeria to win a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has turned down lucrative offers from Angola and Gabon to remain in charge of Nigeria’s senior national team.
Despite speculation about his future after the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Chelle has made it clear that his focus remains on building the Super Eagles for future success.
Chelle’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) runs through 2027, and his decision to stay demonstrates loyalty over immediate financial gain.
The Super Eagles narrowly missed the AFCON final, finishing third, but the NFF saw enough in the Malian's first year to retain him.
In interviews following Nigeria’s third-place victory over Egypt, Chelle emphasised his bond with the team, ESPN reports.
“I’m a fan of the Super Eagles team for many years, so this job is very important to me,” he said.
The Malian acknowledged the pressure and speculation but remained focused on the long-term vision, saying: “I just try to do my job.”
The offers from Angola and Gabon were reportedly substantial, but Chelle prioritised continuity and stability, recognizing that his project with Nigeria was far from complete.
Chelle determined to transform the Super Eagles
Since his appointment in January last year, Chelle has brought a new sense of discipline and style to the Super Eagles, with Alex Iwobi one of the players impressed with the Malian coach.
After 18 official games, Nigeria is yet to taste defeat under his leadership, with 11 wins and seven draws.
The Super Eagles have scored 35 goals while conceding just 13, turning the three-time African champions into a potent attacking unit reminiscent of Nigeria’s glory days.
Chelle’s tenure has also brought stability after a turbulent coaching period, earning the interest of other African countries like Tunisia, Gabon, and Angola, Sport News Africa reports.
The Super Eagles began the World Cup qualifiers under Jose Peseiro, before transitioning to Finidi George and Austin Eguavoen.
Chelle’s arrival marked the first consistent leadership in years, allowing players to adapt to a coherent system and rebuild confidence.
Chelle eyes 2027 AFCON with Nigeria
Looking ahead, Chelle’s immediate target is the 2027 African Cup of Nations.
Nigeria returns to action in March for the qualifiers, with the Malian coach determined to build on the foundations laid during his first year.
The NFF executive committee is set to meet on January 27 at the Sunday Dankaro Secretariat in Abuja to evaluate the team’s AFCON 2025 performance.
Extension of Chelle’s contract is also expected to be on the agenda, supported by stakeholders and media alike.
Oliseh lists Chelle’s major flaw
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has highlighted a major issue facing the Nigeria squad under head coach Eric Chelle following the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.
The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder stated that indiscipline remains a major issue among players in the senior national team.
