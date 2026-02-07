Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka and his wife are expecting a baby days after joining a new club in January

Onyeka linked up with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard at Coventry City after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles midfielder moved to the EFL Championship after becoming a fringe player at Brentford

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka and his wife are expecting a baby days after joining a new club during the January transfer window on February 1, 2026

Onyeka ditched Premier League side Brentford and joined Coventry City on loan, linking up with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the EFL Championship.

Frank Onyeka expects a baby with his wife days after joining Coventry City. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The Tank made the surprising move after falling out of favour with Keith Andrews and becoming a part player at Brentford before he dazzled for Nigeria at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

According to CCFC, the move is an initial loan spell with an obligation to make it permanent if Coventry, who is first in the Championship, gain promotion to the Premier League.

Frank Onyeka expecting a baby

Coventry boss Frank Lampard casts doubts over whether Onyeka will make his debut against Oxford United this weekend, having been training since Tuesday.

Lampard confirmed that Onyeka’s wife is due to have a baby at any moment, and as such, the development will determine his availability.

“He's been training with us since Tuesday, so he’s been with us. His wife is due to have a baby at any moment, so that’s obviously a big positive for him, but we have to keep an eye on that in terms of this weekend,” Lampard was quoted by Coventry Telegraph.

The former Chelsea manager praised Onyeka's qualities and confirmed that he has adapted to the team seamlessly, having played at a higher level before joining Coventry.

“But it’s been great to have him in. He’s very humble and has a very nice way about him on and off the pitch. He’s been very seamless to join the group,” he said.

“He’ll hopefully bring his qualities, which we know a lot about in terms of his physical presence in midfield, his attributes for winning the ball back and driving with the ball.”

Frank Lampard confirms that Frank Onyeka is expecting a baby. Photo by Tiego Grenho.

Source: Getty Images

“He’s obviously played at a higher level in the Premier League, and as we’ve seen him recently in AFCON and played to a very high level, so we think he’s a good addition for us,” he concluded.

Onyeka spent last season on loan at German Bundesliga club FC Augsburg, playing 31 matches before returning to the Gtech Community Stadium.

He was pivotal to Nigeria’s third-place finish at AFCON 2025, holding the midfield for captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi to roam and create chances.

He joined the Bees in 2021 from Danish club FC Midtjylland and could have played his final match with Coventry on course for promotion to the Premier League.

Super Eagles stars who joined new clubs

Legit.ng analysed the seven Super Eagles stars who joined new clubs during the January transfer window after the market shut in Europe on February 2.

Ademola Lookman made the biggest move after finally leaving Atalanta to join Atletico Madrid. He scored on his debut for Diego Simeone's side.

Source: Legit.ng