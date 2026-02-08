A viral TikTok predictor has tipped Manchester City to beat Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield

The same user correctly called recent Arsenal and Chelsea scorelines

Man City head to Anfield knowing a win will cut the gap against leaders Arsenal to six points

A popular TikTok user known as Morci22a has turned heads again after releasing his prediction for Sunday’s Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The game, set for Anfield on February 8, could shape the title race, and the viral tipster believes Man City will edge it 3-2 away from home.

Liverpool host Manchester City as the Reds aim to extend their five-game unbeaten run against the Cityzens at home. Photo by Darren Staples

Morci22a gained attention this week after correctly predicting six Premier League results.

Among them were Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Sunderland and Chelsea’s 3-1 victory against Wolves.

Those calls, shared before kick-off, quickly spread across social media and earned him a reputation for uncanny accuracy.

With Manchester City chasing leaders Arsenal, his latest forecast has added spice to an already charged fixture.

As seen on BBC Sports, a Man City win would reduce the gap at the top to six points, but a defeat would leave Pep Guardiola’s side nine points adrift, a damaging blow in a tight title race.

Man City faces tough test at Anfield

Liverpool head into the match with confidence at Anfield, where they have gone five games unbeaten against Manchester City, GOAL reports.

The Reds have lost just once in their last 11 league matches, although six of those ended in draws.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 11 in the Premier League, six of those resulted in draws. Photo by Visionhaus

Arne Slot’s team have been sharp in front of goal, scoring 26 times in their last six games.

Man City, meanwhile, arrive knowing they cannot afford many more slip-ups.

Guardiola’s men have conceded eight goals in their last six outings, a run that has raised questions about their defensive balance.

Still, their attacking options remain among the league’s most dangerous, even with injuries to key players.

Both teams will be without important names as Liverpool are missing Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Man City are sweating over Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Jeremy Doku, and possibly Bernardo Silva and Savinho.

A goal fest expected at Anfield

This fixture rarely lacks drama, and the numbers suggest more of the same.

Liverpool have scored 33 goals in 24 league matches, while Man City continue to create chances even when they struggle at the back.

With both sides forced to reshuffle defensively, space could open up for attackers to thrive.

Morci22a’s 3–2 prediction reflects that logic as it leans on Man City’s need to chase the title and Liverpool’s habit of scoring freely at home.

The match also pits two high-tempo systems against each other, with little reason for either manager to settle for a cautious approach.

Arsenal move nine points clear of Man City

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal took another significant step toward ending their 22-year Premier League title drought with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

Viktor Gyokeres proved to be the hero for the Gunners, scoring both the second-half goal and an empty-net strike in stoppage time.

