Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has sent a message to Nigerians after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria won the bronze medal after beating the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties in the third-place match

Ndidi became the team’s captain before AFCON after William Troost-Ekong's international retirement

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to Nigerians after the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on January 18, 2026.

Ndidi became Super Eagles captain before the tournament after former skipper William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football.

Wilfred Ndidi sends message to Nigerians after AFCON 2025. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The Besiktas midfielder played four matches at the tournament. He was rested for the third group game against Uganda. As noted by NFF, he was suspended for the semi-final against Morocco and missed the win over Egypt due to injury.

In his first major tournament as captain, he led Nigeria to win the bronze medal, having missed the 2023 edition in Côte d'Ivoire due to an injury.

According to CAF, it was Nigeria's ninth bronze medal at AFCON, a record, having never lost a third-place match in the history of the competition.

Ndidi sends a message to Nigerians

Captain Wilfred Ndidi shares a message to Nigerians after the Super Eagles concluded their AFCON 2025 campaign with a bronze medal.

He took to his Instagram page, shared a few shots from the tournament with the message below.

“Dear NIGERIANS, As we conclude this tournament, I want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support. Finishing third is not what we aimed for, but unfortunately, our best was not good enough this time but yet, we are still proud of the efforts of the Team and the love from the Fans.

“As the proud Captain of this Team, I'll like to thank you all for your encouragement has been invaluable to us every step of the way.

“Your cheers and presence in the stands and at Home fueled our passion and determination. We felt your energy, and it pushed us to give our best on the field. We may not have taken home the trophy this time, but your belief in us means everything.

“We are committed to learning from this experience and coming back stronger next time.

Wilfred Ndidi cheers Super Eagles teammates before AFCON 2025 semi-final. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“To the Fans, thank you for being the incredible fans that you are. To the Team, don't rest in your laurels. Together, we will rise to new challenges and strive for greatness. SOAR EAGLES, SOAR!!!”

Nigerians acknowledged the team’s performance in Morocco, with the style of play particularly unbelievable for the fans, who admitted it was a beautiful sight.

Yaya Toure sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Yaya Toure sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after their performance at the AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

The Ivorian football legend picked the Super Eagles as the most impressive team to watch at the tournament despite not winning the trophy.

Source: Legit.ng