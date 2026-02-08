Stanley Nwabali, three other Super Eagles stars who failed to move to new clubs in January

The January transfer window closed across European football with clubs signing new players to beef up their various teams.

Super Eagles players were busy in the market as one of the biggest moves was Atletico Madrid signing 2024 CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman after three unsuccessful moves.

Legit.ng looks at Super Eagles stars whose moves failed during the winter transfer:

1.Stanley Nwabali (Free Agent)

Super Eagles number one goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been at the centre of transfer rumours for over a year following his impressive 2025 Africa Cup of Nations performances.

Chippa United prevented the former Lobi Stars goalkeeper from leaving the club despite numerous offers from rival clubs and Saudi Arabia.

Before the 2025 AFCON, Chippa United declared Nwabali unfit which caused fear in the camp of the Super Eagles, per Super Sports. The 29-year-old missed the pre-AFCON friendly against Egypt, but went ahead to play in five matches at the continental tournament.

Towards the end of the transfer window, both parties agreed to part ways amicably. Nwabali is now a free agent and remains available to sign for any club.

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas)

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi joined Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas from Leicester City last season after eight years with the English club.

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United were reportedly keen on a late move, but negotiations failed to progress, per Tribal Football.

The 29-year-old had an outstanding performance with the Super Eagles during the 2025 AFCON, scoring his first international goal against Tunisia. Ndidi missed the crucial match against Morocco, where the three-time AFCON winners lost.

3. Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

Raphael Onyedika rediscovered himself during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring a brace against the Cranes of Uganda.

Onyedika, who has been touted as the perfect replacement for Wilfred Ndidi, has been consistently linked with a move away from Club Brugge since last summer after his exciting football at the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Italian giants AC Milan were reportedly interested during the off-season, while Bundesliga side Wolfsburg emerged as suitors during the January window.

With his stock still rising, the upcoming summer transfer window could prove decisive for the Super Eagles midfielder’s next career step.

4. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio)

Nigerian international Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's playing career has been plagued with series of injury reducing his playing time in the Serie A.

The midfielder had a decent outing with the Super Eagles during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which fueled talk about his potential move away from the Italian giants.

