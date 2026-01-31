CAF has approved a venue change for Nigeria’s U20 World Cup qualifier vs Senegal

The crucial qualifier has been moved from Ibadan to Abeokuta due to poor pitch conditions

Winner of Nigeria vs Senegal tie moves closer to Poland 2026 World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) request to change the venue for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The first-leg match, scheduled for Saturday, 7 February 2026, will now be played at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, instead of the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The decision follows concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Ibadan pitch, which was initially cleared to host the fixture.

With the match carrying huge stakes for both nations, the NFF deemed it necessary to seek an alternative venue that meets the required standards.

Pitch concerns force late venue change

The NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, confirmed that the request for relocation was driven by the unsuitability of the playing surface at Lekan Salami Stadium.

According to her, the condition of the pitch had worsened since its earlier inspection and would not be ideal for a match of such importance, Vanguard reports.

Although the stadium hosted the Falconets’ second-round qualifier against Rwanda in September, officials felt it could no longer guarantee a fair and safe playing environment.

CAF, which recently sanctioned Senegal and Morocco for their actions in the Africa Cup of Nations, reviewed the request and granted approval, clearing the way for Abeokuta to host the crucial encounter.

Falconets set to relocate to Abeokuta

Following CAF’s decision, Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, are expected to move their camp from Ibadan to Abeokuta in the coming days, Premium Times reports.

The relocation will allow the players to train and acclimatise to the pitch and facilities at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex ahead of the decisive clash.

The Falconets reached this stage of qualification in impressive fashion, demolishing Rwanda 5-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Their dominant performance has boosted confidence as they prepare for a tougher test against Senegal.

Meanwhile, Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams, in a chat with Legit.ng, says the CAF decision is a welcome one.

"I'm very certain everyone in the NFF is happy with the decision reached by CAF because our girls deserve to play on good pitches.

"This will also help the Falconets get the needed result ahead of the second leg."

What’s at stake for the Falconets

The Nigeria vs Senegal tie is part of the third round of African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by Poland from 5 to 27 September 2026.

The return leg will be played in Dakar on 14 February, with the aggregate winner advancing to the final qualifying round.

Senegal arrive in formidable form after thrashing Algeria 6-0 on aggregate to secure their place in the tie.

Only four African teams will qualify for the World Cup finals, making every match crucial.

For Nigeria, the venue change could prove significant as they look to take advantage of familiar conditions and home support in Abeokuta before heading to Dakar for the return leg.

