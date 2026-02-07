Falconets will face off against Senegal in Abeokuta after CAF approved a venue change from Ibadan

Coach Moses Aduku says his players are fit, focused, and treating the match like a final

The winner over two legs will move closer to qualification for the 2026 U20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s U20 women’s team, the Falconets, will take a major step toward their World Cup dream when they face Senegal in the first leg of their third-round qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Saturday, February 7.

With a place in the next round at stake, both sides enter the tie full of confidence after convincing victories in the previous round.

As seen on CAF's website, the match will now be played at 4pm at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta following a venue change approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Nigeria swept aside Rwanda 5-0 on aggregate, while Senegal eased past Algeria to book their place in this West African showdown.

Falconets confident ahead of Senegal test

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness for the crucial encounter, insisting his players understand the magnitude of the occasion.

According to Aduku, the Falconets have prepared with the mentality of a final, knowing that a strong result at home could define the outcome of the two-leg tie.

“The players are fit, focused, and ready. We have worked very hard in camp, and we approach every match with the seriousness of a final to maintain the right mentality and match sharpness.”

Nigeria U-20 captain Joy Igbokwe echoed her coach’s sentiments, stressing that the Falconets are fully aware of what is at stake.

Joy revealed that the players are motivated to give their best performance in front of home supporters before the return leg in Dakar.

Aduku also offered positive news on the fitness of the team, confirming that two players who picked up minor knocks are easing back into training, while another who had been ill has now fully recovered.

CAF approves venue switch to Abeokuta

Originally scheduled to take place in Ibadan, the match was moved to Abeokuta after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) requested a change, which CAF later approved.

The MKO Abiola Sports Complex is expected to provide a strong home atmosphere as Nigeria seek to take early control of the tie.

Coach Aduku has urged fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team, describing home backing as a vital factor in high-stakes fixtures.

“The support of our fans will be very important to us, especially playing at home. It gives the players extra confidence and motivation,” he said.

The Falconets, who crashed out of the 2024 World Cup in the Round of 16, will be hoping to use familiar conditions to unsettle their opponents and build an advantage before travelling to Senegal for the return leg on 14 February.

Senegal target historic breakthrough

Senegal arrives in Abeokuta chasing a historic first appearance at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Their impressive performance against Algeria in the previous round has boosted belief within their camp, and they will be determined to secure a positive result away from home.

However, Nigeria’s pedigree at this level remains a major factor. The Falconets have long been a dominant force in African women’s youth football and their emphatic aggregate win over Rwanda underlines their experience and quality.

FIFA, via its website, has confirmed the U-20 World Cup in Poland is the 12th edition of FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, running from 5 - 27 September 2026.

Nigeria cruise past Senegal in previous clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Under-20 women's football squad, the Falconets, secured a commanding victory over Senegal with a 4-0 triumph in their Group B encounter at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

With the win, the Falconets clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the All Africa Games women's competition.

