Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared an update on Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino ahead of the Carabao Cup semifinal vs Chelsea

The Blues could also miss up to seven key players when they encounter the Gunners later tonight at Emirates Stadium

The world champions must secure a vital win if they intend to reach the first major final of the season

Arsenal Football Club will host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the second semifinal of the Carabao Cup later tonight, February 3.

The North London side are yet to reach any cup final since 2020, and have been tipped to qualify for the final of the showpiece next month in Wembley.

The Gunners recorded a vital 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge last month and will have the full support of their home support. Arsenal bounced back from the Manchester United defeat, triumphing 4-0 over Leeds United.

Liam Rosenior and Mikel Arteta during the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Photo by: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is coming into the match with five wins out of six against Brentford, Pafos, Crystal Palace, Napoli and West Ham, with his only loss coming against Arsenal.

Arteta, Rosenior share injury update

Arsenal and Chelsea's managers issued their team news as they are set to play without several key players for the clash in North London.

According to UK Metro, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, has provided a vital update on the injury status of Bukayo Saka, who suffered an injury during the warm-up minutes before the Leeds United tie.

Arteta failed to confirm if the England international would be available for the match later today. He said:

"We have to wait. Today, he was better, but we have to wait and see how he responds, and then make the decision. It doesn't look like something too serious. Whether he's going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we'll see."

The Spanish coach replaced Saka with Noni Madueke, who scored a goal and provided an assist.

Meanwhile, Spanish star Mikel Merino has been ruled out entirely as he is required to undergo foot surgery sustained against Manchester United. Another player who is doubtful for the match is teenager Max Dowman.

For Chelsea, the Blues will be without Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Darrio Essugo (knee), Levi Colwill (ACL-knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended), per Football London.

Liam Rosenior and Mikel Arteta during the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Rosenior mentioned that Estevao is still in Brazil n a compassionate leave and will not feature in the game. He said:

"I don't know yet. With Este, he's a young kid who's come and been magnificent. He's going through a really difficult time for personal reasons, and he's on compassionate leave. I won't put any pressure on him."

Chelsea manager is still unsure of Jamie Gittens' injury after he went off in the first half against West Ham during the weekend.

Supercomputer predicts PL winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta’s supercomputer has backed Arsenal to win the 2025/26 Premier League title after going six points clear at the top of the table on matchday 24.

The Gunners beat Leeds United 4-0 on Saturday, January 31, to open a seven-point lead, and Manchester City failed to close the gap, picking up one point against Tottenham.

Source: Legit.ng