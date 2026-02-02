Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Go Six Points Clear
- Opta's supercomputer has predicted the English Premier League winner after 24 rounds of matches
- Arsenal moved six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table after beating Leeds United
- Manchester City dropped points after surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur
Opta’s supercomputer has backed Arsenal to win the 2025/26 Premier League title after going six points clear at the top of the table on matchday 24.
Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-0 on Saturday, January 31, to open a seven-point lead, and Manchester City failed to close the gap, picking up one point against Tottenham.
Pep Guardiola’s side surrendered a two-goal lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to fall behind the Gunners yet again in the league title race.
Third-placed Aston Villa also dropped points after losing 1-0 at home to Brentford, while Manchester United continued their impressive run under Michael Carrick with a 3-2 win over Fulham.
Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down to beat West Ham 3-2 in an intense London derby to keep up their push for a Champions League spot.
Liverpool crushed Newcastle United 4-1 to keep up their chase for the European spots. £116 million Florian Wirtz delivered a top-quality performance.
Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner
According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title as they maintain their grip at the top of the table.
The Gunners have a massive 91.4% chance of winning the title for the first time in 22 years, as it has become their trophy to lose with 14 matches to go.
Manchester City has a 5.71% chance of upsetting the Gunners to win the title, while Aston Villa has a 2.65% chance of miraculously winning the title.
Chelsea has a 0.11% chance, Liverpool has a 0.08% chance, and Manchester United has a 0.05% chance of winning the title. The remaining 14 teams can not statistically win the title.
Arteta reacts to Arsenal's win
Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League after a run of three league games without a win since their win over Bournemouth on January 3.
Head coach Mikel Arteta praised his players’ mentality to bounce back and added that they must continually show their qualities in the league race.
“The mentality is good, and to play with that level of enjoyment about where we are, and then with the conviction to believe in what we do and how good we are, and that we can beat any opponent, and we certainly have done that,” he said, as quoted by Arsenal.com.
“But then you have to show the quality as well in this league to do it, and it came out in great ways from different players as well. “
Arteta's update on Saka’s injury
