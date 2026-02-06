Atletico Madrid's new signing Ademola Lookman won the heart of Real Betis on his debut

The Nigerian international scored a brilliant solo goal and provided an assist in Los Rojiblancos Copa del Rey quarter-final win

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year joined the Spanish team after three and a half years with Atalanta

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has announced his presence in Spanish football following his spectacular performance against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday, February 5.

The Nigerian international scored a goal and provided an assist on his debut, as Los Rojiblancos pummeled Los Verdiblancos 5-0 in grand style.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman scores for Atletico Madrid on his debut against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in Spain. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada also registered their names on the scoresheet in the encounter.

Diego Simeone handed over a starting role to Lookman in the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann, three days after completing his move from Italian side Atalanta.

Atletico Madrid beat Betis

In the 12th minute, Slovak defender Hancko gave Atletico Madrid the lead after connecting to Koke's corner kick.

Argentine winger, Giuliano Simeone, increased the lead for the Los Rojiblancos with Matteo Ruggeri’s cutback after a swift move in the 30th minute.

Seven minutes later, Nigerian international Ademola Lookman rewarded Diego Simoene's trust, weaving past two defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Adrian.

Atletico continued their fine performance in the second half of the match, as Lookman provided an assist for Griezmann, who beat Adrian to make it four in the 62nd minute.

In the 83rd minute, Thiago Almada completed the rout, reacting quickest after Real Betis goalkeeper parried Griezmann’s shot to seal a convincing 5-0 win.

Los Rojiblancos will be seeking to reach their first Copa final since winning the cup for the last time in the 2012/2013 season, per ESPN.

Real Betis hails Ademola Lookman after scoring his first goal for Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in Sevilla, Spain. Photo by: Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Betis hails the impact of Lookman

Real Betis have caused a stir on social media for praising the impact of Nigerian international Ademola Lookman during the Copa del Rey quarter-final match at Estadio de la Cartuja, per Sofa Score.

In a viral tweet on X, Los Verdiblancos admin gave his honest opinion as Lookman dribbled past two defenders to score on his debut. RealBetis_en wrote:

"Hard to say, but that was a good goal from Lookman 😶

"37' | #RealBetisAtleti | 0-3."

Nigeria football fans have reacted to a post by Real Betis, urging the Spanish club to sign Super Eagles players so they can enjoy the same support that Atletico Madrid are receiving for Ademola Lookman’s debut.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@Joetivator said:

"We go find one Naija boy give una, no worry."

@SamiruMena wrote:

"Don't famz us please just sign a Naija player and leave the rest for us."

@Abubakarolami13 added:

"All these agenda no fit work sign Nigeria player make we know say una serious."

@Sanedionfxmoney wrote:

"Help us save Tolu Arokodare from relegation and you will see what we Nigerians will do for you, remember your arc rivals Sevilla have two Nigerians and look at how they are progressing."

Percassi reacts to Lookman’s exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta President Luca Percassi spoke about Lookman’s exit to Atletico, having initially threatened not to sanction the move early in January.

Percassi claimed that even though Atalanta signed Giacomo Raspadori, it is not a reason to let an important player like Lookman go.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng