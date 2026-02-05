Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has a message for Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian joined Atletico Madrid

Lookman finally left Atalanta after a long drag over his exit, which lasted nearly 18 months and two transfer windows

The Bergamo-based club denied Lookman's top moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in previous attempts

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has sent a message to Ademola Lookman after the Super Eagles star completed his move to Atletico Madrid on February 3, 2026.

Lookman joined Atalanta in the summer of 2022 from RB Leipzig and wrote his name into the club’s history books as a legend because of his exploits.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 55 goals and provided a further 27 assists in 137 matches in all competitions for the Bergamo-based club.

Three of those goals came in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, helping Atalanta win their first trophy in 61 years.

However, his relationship with the club turned sour afterwards as he attempted to leave the club after Paris Saint-Germain submitted an offer to Atalanta.

Atalanta rejected, and Lookman was forced to stay. He was named 14th on the Ballon d'Or rankings and won the 2024 African Footballer of the Year.

His relationship with the club deteriorated further after clashing with Gian Piero Gasperini over a penalty miss against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

The summer of 2025 added to the tension after Atalanta denied him a move to Inter Milan, and CEO Luca Percassi claimed that they were unwilling to sell to a rival.

Lookman’s breakthrough move finally came in the winter window of 2026 when he moved to the Spanish capital of Madrid and teamed up with Diego Simeone.

He rejected Fenerbahce’s lucrative offer, choosing competitive Champions League football in a top-five league over becoming rivals with compatriot Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray.

Palladino sends message to Lookman

Raffaele Palladino managed his relationship with Lookman since he took over from Ivan Juric in November 2025, up until the Nigerian’s departure.

Palladino, speaking to Tutto Atalanta, applauds Lookman’s contribution to the club and admits that the team will move on without him.

“It's a dynamic that's part of today's football. Lookman received this important request, he expressed his desire to take it up, and he chose Atlético Madrid,” he said

“We must respect his decision and thank him for what he's given. We look forward with the strong players we have at our disposal and with the desire to continue to amaze.”

Lookman sends message to Atletico Madrid fans

Lookman took to his Instagram page after his move was confirmed and sent a message to his new fans in Madrid.

“Proud and excited to start this new chapter ❤️🤍I’m happy to join Atlético de Madrid, a massive club with a rich history and passion. New city, new challenges, new energy. I’m ready to give everything on the pitch and fight for these colours every time I step out there,” he wrote.

Lookman's message to Atalanta fans

