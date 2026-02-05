France international N'Golo Kante refused to train with Al-Ittihad FC as he forced a move back to Europe

The former Leicester City star was poised to join Fenerbahce before the deal failed before the January transfer deadline

The former Chelsea star devised another strategy to eventually join the Turkish League champions

France international N'Golo Kante reportedly refused to train with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in a bid to force a move away from the club, a strategy that eventually paid off.

The one-time UEFA Champions League winner was initially expected to complete a transfer to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but the deal collapsed after a series of complications.

France international N'Golo Kante refused to train for Al-Ittihad until he secured a move away to Fenerbahce. Photo by: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Kante stages a protest

Al-Ittihad and Fenerbahce had reached an agreement, but the transfer was blocked by football’s world governing body after the Turkish club claimed the Saudi side failed to submit the required paperwork on time.

Part of the proposed deal would have seen Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri replace the former Real Madrid star, Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Hilal, but that move also fell through.

In a renewed push to secure his transfer, the former UEFA Europa League winner went on strike to force the move to Turkey.

According to BBC, the only way the 2018 World Cup winner could complete the switch was for Al-Ittihad to terminate his contract and allow him leave as a free agent.

That request was granted on Tuesday evening, February 3, paving the way for Fenerbahce to sign the midfielder and bolster their squad. The Turkish club announced:

“Our club has successfully completed the transfer of N’Golo Kanté, a prominent figure in world football.”

Why top players are leaving Saudi Arabia

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is widely credited with triggering the influx of star players into the Saudi Pro League, where clubs offered tax-free salaries to lure talent away from Europe.

Al-Nassr and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is leading a protest in the Saudi Arabian League. Photo by: Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Portuguese icon reportedly protested internal issues at Al-Nassr and even threatened to leave if conditions did not improve.

According to GiveMeSport, one major reason players are exiting the league is poor match attendance, with some high-profile games reportedly drawing fewer than 100 spectators.

Extreme weather conditions, with temperatures often exceeding 40°C, have also made playing conditions difficult.

Cultural differences and Saudi Arabia’s strict religious and social norms have further posed challenges for foreign players adjusting to life in the country.

There are also concerns about international careers, as players fear the league’s competitiveness could reduce their chances of national team call-ups.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman publicly stated that Steven Bergwijn would not be considered for selection after joining Al-Ittihad.

In recent years, players such as Jordan Henderson, João Cancelo, Gabri Veiga, Juanmi and Talisca have all moved to Saudi Arabia, only to leave after short spells

