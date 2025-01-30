Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long after a tumultuous summer window in the transfer market with Napoli

Youssef En-Nesyri left Europa League specialists Sevilla and joined Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on a permanent deal

A Turkish pundit has compared the two African strikers and explained the difference in their approach to the game

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is the most talked about player in the Turkish Super League, but Youssef En-Nesyri has also been making impacts for rivals Fenerbahce.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after he failed to secure a permanent move away after negotiations with different clubs throughout the summer.

Youssef En-Nesyri and his teammates look at Victor Osimhen during Fenerbahce's 3-1 loss to Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

En-Nesyri left record UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla and joined forces with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce after the Special One took over at the club in the summer.

Turkish pundit Sansal Buyuka, speaking on Sports Digitale as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi, highlighted the differences between the two African strikers.

“En-Nesyri may have scored more goals than Victor Osimhen without a penalty, but I find Osimhen ahead in terms of staying in the game for 90 minutes, helping his teammates and overall contribution,” Buyuka said.

“He created a penalty from nothing in the Konyaspor match. I like athletic players in football. En-Nesyri is not as athletic as Osimhen.”

Legit.ng compares the Nigerian striker’s stats to the Moroccan’s after Buyuka’s comments.

Comparing Osimhen to En-Nesyri

Both strikers are playing for Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League, which makes it a fair premise for comparison.

Victor Osimhen’s stats for Galatasaray

Osimhen has played 15 of 20 league games and five of seven Europa League games since joining the Turkish champions, missing the rest through injury and ineligibility.

He has 12 goals and four assists in 15 league games, while he has racked up four goals and an assist in five European games, creating a fair balance of goals and assists for his teammates.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s stats for Fenerbahce

The Moroccan forward has been available at Mourinho's disposal for all 20 league games and seven Europa League games this season, underlining his fitness and availability.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Similar to Osimhen, he has 12 goals and four assists in the leagues but has played five games more. In the Europa League, he has three goals in seven games and no assists.

The former LOSC Lille striker has missed 30 big chances in all competitions and six of his 16 goals have been penalties, while the former Sevilla forward has missed 17 big chances and scored all his 15 goals from open play.

Not much separates the two African forwards and both are doing relatively well for their new teams and are going head-to-head in three competitions to help their teams win trophies.

Osimhen explains goal celebration

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen explained his goal celebration for Galatasaray after scoring another penalty which earned his team all three points against Konyaspor.

The Super Eagles star made the news during the week before for allegedly getting violent and offering bribes to journalists who filmed him at a nightclub.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng