Argentine legend Lionel Messi has reportedly set two conditions for Turkish giants Galatasaray ahead of a potential move during the transfer window.

The Barcelona icon is currently taking part in Inter Miami’s preseason camp after leading the club to the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) title.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is on the verge of signing for Galatasaray in the Turkish Premier League. Photo by: Gabriel Aponte.

Source: Getty Images

Messi also claimed the MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after registering 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 regular-season appearances.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star guided the Herons to the MLS Supporters’ Shield, further elevating the club’s profile since joining on a free transfer in July 2023.

The 38-year-old has featured in preseason friendlies against Alianza Lima and Atletico Nacional and is expected to play against Barcelona de Guayaquil on Saturday, February 7.

Messi to Galatasaray is almost done

Four-time UEFA Champions League winner Lionel Messi has stated his conditions to wear the colours of Galatasaray.

According to Daily Sabah, the World Cup winner stated that he would play in the 12 home matches at RAMS stadium in Istanbul.

Messi's second condition is that he will not travel for their away matches for the rest of the 2025/26 Turkish League.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek vowed to land Lionel Messi in Turkey on a short loan.

Ozbek added that Messi could return to Europe to stay sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He said:

"You can’t live without dreaming. Will we see Messi wearing the Galatasaray shirt someday? We’ve set the bar very high. Our financial situation allows us to ask about Messi without a problem.”

Ozbek reminded fans of the club that Galatasaray had made a bold move in the past, following the record signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli, per beIN Sports.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi during the friendly match between Colombia's Atletico Nacional and Inter Miami at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia. Photo by: Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Messi's move to Galatasaray

@mussarat_zia said:

"I am a bit confused.

"Why will Messi play only 12 home matches for Galatasaray, & not in Saudi league where he has been offered a blank cheque?

"If it is not about money, than what can be the motivation for limited participation only."

@krishnakapadia_ wrote:

"Messi playing only home games sounds more like a legend cameo than a real transfer. still wild if Galatasaray even try. love Messi, but this feels unrealistic. elite football doesn’t work on custom schedules."

@Baldy_Barker added:

"Makes sense I suppose. A very very small man playing for a very very small club like Galatasaray"

