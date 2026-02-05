Afrobeats star Davido has sent a message to Ademola Lookman after the winger’s move to Atletico Madrid

Lookman made a move to La Liga giants in the January transfer window after more than three years in Italy

The Nigerian’s final days at the Bergamo-based club were marred by controversies as he attempted to leave

Afrobeats superstar Davido has sent a message to Ademola Lookman after the Super Eagles star completed his transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Lookman finally left Atalanta late in the January transfer window, having attempted to leave Bergamo in the past three windows, but he was unsuccessful.

Atalanta had denied him moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in the summer transfer windows of 2024 and 2025, respectively.

He rejected Fenerbahce in favour of a move to a top-five European club competing in the UEFA Champions League, underlining his career ambitions.

Davido sends message to Lookman

Lookman's escape from Atalanta sent Nigerians into happiness after what he endured before he was eventually allowed to leave the Italian club.

Afrobeats star Davido was one of those who were pumped for the 2024 Africa Footballer of the Year after he finally left the Serie A club.

The former Premier League star shared photos from his first training session in Madrid on his Instagram page, mixed with Davido’s hit single With You, featuring Omah Lay.

Davido, who has moved on from the disappointment of failing to win his nominated category at the Grammy Awards, dropped a clap and fire emoji in the comments.

Simeone expects big things from Lookman

Head coach Diego Simeone was delighted with Lookman and has high expectations for the Nigerian international after arriving with a wealth of experience.

He arrived in time to be part of the squad to face Real Betis in the Copa de Rey, and was surprisingly named in Atletico Madrid’s starting 11 alongside Antoine Griezmann in attack.

“He joined the group very quickly, and you could immediately notice his physical strength, his speed, his ability to change the play, and his power in the final third,” Simeone said as quoted by Afrik Foot.

“We hope he can help us in the way he believes he can, and in the way we expect.

“And obviously that important partnerships are formed for the good of the team, because that’s what it’s about: bringing good players together.”

Lookman's flexibility and ability to play behind or off the main striker, as displayed during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, will help him adapt at Atletico.

Simeone primarily plays the 4-4-2 formation, which will bring the best out of the former Fulham and Everton star.

