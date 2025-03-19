Former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has given back to his fatherland by building a multi-million-dollar medical facility

The 33-year-old, who left Chelsea after seven years, is now playing for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League

The UEFA Champions League winner had previously declined call-ups from Mali in 2015 and 2016, citing his focus on establishing himself at his club

France international N'Golo Kante has returned to his fatherland where he made a significant investment.

The former Leicester City player now earns over 25 million dollars per year at Al-Ittihad.

The 33-year-old was named after the great Mali emperor Ngolo Diarra of the Bambara empire by his parents.

France international N'Golo Kante has built a medical facility in Bamako, Mali. Photo by: Jean Catuffe.

Kante builds hospital in Mali

UEFA Champions League winner N'Golo Kante has built a state-of-the-art medical facility worth 5 million dollars in Bamako, Mali.

According to Music Base Africa, the former Boulogne player expressed his desire to contribute to the development of his homeland.

The 33-year-old emphasized that the facility will focus on the well-being of children.

The former Caen player is said to focus on giving support to families living in poverty.

Before moving to the Middle East, Kante starred for Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League, winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

He also won the World Cup with France in 2018 per TheMirror.

Kante was born in Paris in 1991, with his late father working as a stonemason and his mother as a cleaner per Goal.

FIFA World Cup winner N’Golo Kante said he plans to touch the lives of the less privileged in Mali. Photo by: Yasser Bakhsh.

Fans hail Kante’s philanthropic act

Fans of France international N'Golo Kante have reacted to his construction of a medical facility in Mali.

Aminata Jalloh said:

Masha Allah May Allah almighty continue to bless you for your good intentions we pray that Allah will help you succeed in your mission. Amen.

Mudashiru Alabi wrote:

Kudos, may our Lord God Almighty Allahu reward you abundantly.

Tina Enahoro added:

Very nice one may almighty God bless you and answer all your secrets and prayers in Jesus' mighty name. Amen.

Eton Machinjiri said:

Mali is so proud of you N'golo Kante as well as we Africans as a whole. Kudos to you the true son of the Soil for your help.

Akeem Sotolu added:

God continues to bless you abundantly and protect you and your family against all forms of evil and failures. Ride on brother, people like you shall continue to serve ga ood image worthy of emulation for a developing and better society.

Bokang Mokupi wrote:

He is good not only in the pitch but has got a golden heart. His genuine heart will make him remembered from generation to generation.

N'Golo Kante, in Lesotho🇱🇸we refer to him as KANTA-KANTA, he is the model to every short-young black boy who plays soccer.

Iliya Todorov said:

I'm impressed by how such famous players act in a pure simplicity without any desire for glory or fame in what they doing.

Many regular people who have achieved almost nothing possess much times higher confidence or desire to be noted somehow. Excellent job by Ngolo Kante, Sadio Mane, and so on!

