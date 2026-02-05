Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has spoken after leaving South African club Chippa United

Chippa United announced on Tuesday that it had granted the Super Eagles goalkeeper’s desire to leave the club

Nwabali spent four seasons at the Premier Soccer League club and is now set for a new path in his career

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has spoken after leaving Premier Soccer League club Chippa United by mutual consent on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Nwabali leaves the club after four seasons, during which he played 76 matches and kept 25 clean sheets for the Chilli Boys before his departure.

Stanley Nwabali leaves South Africa club Chippa United.

There had been speculation regarding his future since he starred for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, reaching the final.

According to iDiski Times, he was linked to moves to England, the lucrative Saudi Arabia, and even Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL, but he stayed at Chippa.

He signed a new three-year contract in August 2024, but with more than a year left running on the contract, the 29-year-old goalkeeper has left the club.

Nwabali sends message to Chippa United

Nwabali took to his Instagram page to send a farewell message to the club, teammates and his fans after his shock exit from the Eastern Cape club.

“It was more than a family❤️. To my lovely teammates, dear coaches, amazing fans and great chairman. As I stand here to say farewell, a part of me will always remain with this club,” he wrote.

“I wish you success and happiness in the seasons ahead. Thank you and farewell. Until we meet again.”

Nigerians reacted to the news shared by their first-choice goalkeeper, wishing him the best in his next adventure.

@kingfishee_echo wrote:

“Great work you've done with and through your talent in SA and for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Wishing you all the best and rooting for you and your success on your career journey. So proud of you and can't wait to see what's next 💚🇳🇬🦅.”

@elvis_osawe wrote:

“Legend! Wishing you all the very best in your next chapter, you deserve all the love and support in this world ❤️.”

Stanley Nwabali breaks silence after leaving Chippa United.

@HeIsSommyApril wrote:

“This is expected anyways. He's been amazing in two AFCONs. I hope he's taking a step higher in terms of his next destination.”

@olisamekaG wrote:

“Best of wishes as you move into the next level in your career. I hope the best of opportunities meet you in the future.”

According to SuperSport, though Nwabali has not announced his next club, it is believed that he will spark transfer interest from Kaizer Chiefs, who have tracked him for many years.

However, Chippa United is unlikely to agree to their top player’s departure so he could join a rival club.

CAF celebrates Stanley Nwabali

Legit.ng reported that CAF celebrated Stanley Nwabali after the goalkeeper helped the Super Eagles win the bronze medal at AFCON 2025.

Nwabali had a commanding display in goal against Egypt and saved two penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush during the shootout.

