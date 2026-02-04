Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has spoken about whether his son would play for Nigeria or not

Pinnick convinced many foreign-trsinef stars to play for the Super Eagles during his time as NFF chief

The former FIFA Council member opened up on some of those who failed to play for Nigeria and regretted

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has spoken about whether his son would play for the Nigerian national team or not when faced with the question.

Pinnick served as NFF President for eight years from September 2014 to September 2022, during which some foreign-born and foreign-trained stars switched allegiance to Nigeria.

Amaju Pinnick speaks about his son's chances of playing for Nigeria. Photo by Matt King.

Source: Getty Images

Former captain William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, and Ademola Lookman are some of those who switched from European countries to Nigeria.

Pinnick, speaking on the Play Zone Podcast, confirmed that he has a 15-year-old son who plays as a midfielder for his school football team in London.

Pinnick speaks on his son’s future

The former FIFA Council member was faced with the question of whether his son would play for Nigeria, starting with the Golden Eaglets.

“My son plays for his school in midfield in London, he is one of the key players in the team, he is 15, going to be 16 soon,” he said on the podcast.

“Let him concentrate on his studies,” he responded when told he is eligible to play for the Golden Eaglets. “I keep telling him this, even though he is a very good football player.

“You understand me and Nigeria. All my children were born in Nigeria, very proudly. I could have given birth to them outside the country, but it doesn't stop them from going anywhere in the world.

“I love this country, and I understand the potential, and being in CAF and FIFA further gave me that vibe that Nigeria is a country that is well respected globally, and I'm very happy and have no regrets.”

Pinnick added that he is particularly concerned about his son’s studies because he didn't want him to rest on his father's achievements and because, in football, you can do everything right and still not make it.

“Football has an element of luck, a major element of luck. I grew up in Warri, and I]'ve seen a lot of stars who did not go beyond xyz, many guys you'd think will play to the highest level but did not,” he said.

Amaju Pinnick's daughter excels during World School Games Olympia in Qatar. Photo by Joe Maher.

Source: Getty Images

“If he decides, if he is good enough,” he concluded.

Pinnick's family is heavily into sports. His son is not his only child involved; his daughter, Yolanda Emififen Pinnick, is into football and athletics.

As noted by Sports 247, the 10-year-old won three gold medals and a bronze medal for Nigeria at the 2026 World School Games Olympia in Doha, Qatar.

