Stanley Nwabali witnessed his stock rise astronomically following his heroics at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

The Nigerian shot-stopper was expected to complete a transfer away from Chippa United during the summer window

The assistant coach of the PSL club has provided a fresh update on the immediate future of the Super Eagles' shot-stopper

A move away from Chippa United for Stanley Nwabali was one of football's worst-kept secrets in the winter of 2024, especially after his standout performances at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian shot-stopper, who emerged as one of the tournament’s top goalkeepers to the surprise of many, saw his stock soar dramatically.

Several clubs, including PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Belgian outfit Genk, and Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, were reportedly interested in securing the 28-year-old's signature.

Stanley Nwabali during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on January 27, 2024. Image: Visionhaus.

As the summer transfer window opened and the new PSL season approached, the buzz surrounding Nwabali's potential move has noticeably quieted, leaving uncertainty about his future.

However, amid the subdued transfer activity, Chippa United assistant manager, Thabo September, has provided a fresh update on the goalkeeper's situation.

Chippa United assistant coach on Nwabali

In an interview reported by media outlet FarPost, coach September emphasised that despite the ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Nwabali, the shot-stopper has remained professional and fully committed to Chippa United as the new season approaches.

“He’s been a professional and is training well. If the transfer doesn’t happen, he’s looking forward to playing in the PSL for Chippa United. As a coach, I’m not aware of anything concrete on the table,” September stated.

“I’m not going to speculate like everyone else. From my side, I don’t know of any offers, but I want only good things for him. Stanley deserves the best because he’s done well.”

According to data courtesy of Sofascore, Nwabali, who is currently valued at €1.5 million, had a stellar season with Chippa United, keeping clean sheets in 11 league games last season.

If no club manages to pry Nwabali away from Chippa, the Nigerian goalkeeper will aim to improve his clean sheet record with the club.

