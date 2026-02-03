Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has responded to a tricky question

Pinnick was asked if he stole money during his time as the NFF President for two tenures of eight years

The former FIFA Council member dismissed the allegations as unfounded and recounted his background

The former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has responded to whether he stole money during his tenure in the organisation.

Pinnick served as a two-term president of the NFF from 2014 to 2022, when he handed over to current president Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

Amaju Pinnick dismisses reports he stole money as NFF President. Photo by Joe Maher.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt during his time.

However, despite his success, there were allegations that he mismanaged funds in the organisation, a claim he has vehemently denied.

Pinnick denies stealing NFF funds

Amaju Pinnick, speaking on The Playzone Podcast, dismissed the allegations that he stole money as NFF boss and instead shared insights into how he built his business.

Pinnick is a flashy personality who reportedly owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce and an armoured SUV, which probes into his life.

“What life was I living before NFF? I'm asking you. My daughter went to England when she was eight. She's getting married in two months. She has two degrees, and that was in 2007, way before NFF,” he said.

“Have I ever worked for anybody in my life? Have you ever bothered to ask if I worked for any business? No.”

He recounted his experience hosting a show at the University of Benin in 1990, when Sina Peters performed. He admitted to spending 25,000 and recouping 96,000.

He added that he set up his business, AMP Ventures, and was a contractor for the Delta State and Bayelsa State governments in the 90s, supplying cement.

The former Delta State FA President claimed that he was a successful businessman before venturing into sports administration and that he never stole money.

He served as CAF’s first vice chairman from 2018 to 2019, and was also a FIFA Council member until 2025 when he lost his re-election bid, as noted by Punch.

FIFA appoints Amaju Pinnick into a committee after losing reelection. Photo by Matt King.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA rewarded Pinnick for his service by appointing him as the deputy chairperson of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee.

He has remained a vocal voice for Nigerian football and argued Nigeria's case during CAF’s hearing into the airport hostage ordeal in Libya in 2014.

In recent times, he has spoken about the current state of the Super Eagles and the work done in Nigerian football by his successor, Ibrahim Gusau.

