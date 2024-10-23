Amaju Pinnick accused Libya of unsportsmanship behaviour towards the visiting Super Eagles as the 2025 AFCON qualifier was abandoned

CAF is set to give a verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria saga as the former NFF president speaks for the three-time AFCON champions

Abdul Hakim AlShalmani, who represented Libya, explained that their actions were retaliatory after poor treatment in Nigeria during the first leg

FIFA Council Executive Amaju Pinnick represented Nigeria at CAF's hearing of the abandoned 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya.

The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation accused the Libyans of unsportsmanship attitude towards the visiting Super Eagles.

After winning the first leg 1-0 in Uyo on October 11, the Nigerian national team departed for Libya for the reverse fixture.

Minutes before they landed in Benghazi, their flight was diverted to Al-Abraq, where they were left stranded at the airport for several hours.

With the situation unchanged the following day, the Nigerian contingent departed Libya after what was described as a hostage situation.

Amaju Pinnick makes strong case for Nigeria

CAF has ordered an investigation into the chaotic situation and ordered both federations to submit documents detailing why the game was abandoned.

Pinnick spoke for Nigeria at the Libya – Nigeria case hearing in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, October 22, and blamed Libya over the situation.

Sports Village Square reports that Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Seidou Mbombo Njoya of Cameroon, and Isha Johansen of Sierra Leone supported Pinnick's position.

On the other hand, Libya was represented by Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani, a CAF Executive member and former president of the Libya Football Federation, Soccernet reports.

Al-Shalmani explained that their actions were retaliatory as he accused Nigeria of not treating the Mediterranean Knights well during the first leg.

The Libyan Federation also submitted its file explaining the reason for diverting the landing of the Nigerian national team plane at Labraq Airport.

Journalist hints on potential verdict

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish journalist Muhammet Duman suggested that CAF would likely reschedule the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.

The continental football body has set Wednesday, October 23, for the final verdict, but Duman says he does not expect any punishment for Libya.

The writer added that CAF must make a strong statement by taking decisive action that would deter other teams from such an act.

